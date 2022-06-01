Okada ban enforcement begins today; Bandits abduct students, travellers on Birnin-Gwari road | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

  • ‘Boko Haram commander, deputy killed’ in Borno
  • Court grants Okorocha ₦500m bail in alleged ₦2.9bn fraud suit
  • Former police commissioner, 3 others to be served hearing notice on killing of the Ekwulobia Four
  • Okada ban enforcement in Lagos begins today
  • Bandits abduct students, travellers on Birnin-Gwari road

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

‘Boko Haram commander, deputy killed’ in Borno

Mohammed Yohanna, north-east zonal chairman of the association of hunters/vigilantes, says members of his team have killed a Boko Haram commander and his deputy in Borno.

Yohanna said there was a clash between insurgents and the hunters at Shaffa Taku village of Damboa LGA in Borno on Monday. He added that a motorcycle and an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the insurgents.

“We acted on intelligence that was given by volunteers who hinted me about the movement of the insurgents who have been terrorising their communities in the last two weeks,” he said.

Court grants Okorocha ₦500m bail in alleged ₦2.9bn fraud suit

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, admitted the representative of Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, to a ₦500 million bail.

Okorocha’s lawyer, Solomon Umoh (SAN), in arguing the bail application, urged the judge to admit his client to bail on liberal terms. He argued that it was within the senator’s constitutional right to be granted bail based on the doctrine of presumption of innocence.

The former governor and his co-defendant, Anyim Nyerere, who pleaded not guilty to allegations of stealing ₦2.9 billion of public funds while the former was in office, filed their separate bail requests.

Former police commissioner, 3 others to be served hearing notice on killing of the Ekwulobia Four

Justice Olufunke Sule-Amzat of a Yaba High Court, Lagos, has ordered a hearing notice to be served on a former Lagos Commissioner of Police, Marvelous Akpoyibo, the Inspector General of Police, and three others.

The judge issued the order yesterday while ruling in the suit filed by a human rights activist, Akaraka Chinwe Ezeonara and three others over the killing of four Ekwulobia youths.

The four deceased persons, who were traders at Ladipo Market traders, were allegedly killed by police.

The order of the court followed the submission of the claimant’s counsel, Olamide Awakan and that of the third respondent’s counsel, Adewale Russell.

Okada ban enforcement in Lagos begins today

Okada ban

Law enforcement agencies went on a roadshow yesterday to assure Lagos residents that the ban on commercial motorcycles announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on May 18, after a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, would be enforced without any compromise.

“The Government wishes to advise all law-abiding citizens to go about their businesses without any fear whatsoever as measures have been put in place to forestall any disturbance,” a statement by Information Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso said.

Operators and their passengers caught in the prohibited areas will be prosecuted and their vehicles impounded, it was said.

Bandits abduct students, travellers on Birnin-Gwari road

In the early hours of Tuesday, bandits abducted students and other travellers along the Birnin-Gwari Kaduna highway.

They also burnt eight vehicles conveying students to their examination for admission into the School of Health at Makarfi, scheduled for Kaduna State University.

According to the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Idris Saidu, the bandits laid siege on three different locations on the highway, forcing motorists to make u-turns. “Those who were not lucky fell into the trap set by the bandits and were subsequently abducted.

“Scores of travellers and students who were to write examinations for admission into School of Health, Makarfi, affiliated to Kaduna State University were abducted.

“One of our officials, Abubakar Haruna Babajo, who escaped, said eight vehicles were set ablaze by the bandits after abducting all the passengers and they were able to escape by Allah’s Will.”

