Lagos Police say the passenger is an accomplice if riders flout okada ban

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin Saturday, announced that both motorcyclists and passengers who defy the ban on Okada operations in specified areas of the state will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Under the new total ban of motorcycles in six local government areas of Lagos, passengers and riders alike will be arrested and prosecuted. The passenger is an accomplice. Ignorance will not be an excuse!” he tweeted.

Under the new total ban of motorcycles in six local government areas of Lagos State, passengers and riders alike will be arrested and prosecuted. The passenger is an accomplice. Ignorance will not be an excuse! — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@benhundeyin) May 21, 2022

The Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had Wednesday, declared a total ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada, in six Local Governments.

“We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six local governments and their Local Council Development Areas, effective from June 1, 2022.

“The whole of Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Mainland, and Apapa local governments; a total ban.

“It will take effect from June 1. This is a phased banning we are embarking on. So others should know whether to get out or look for something else to do.

“Begin your strategy. From June 1, we want all okada to be completely off these areas,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The ban came days after Okada riders killed a young man in the Lekki area of Lagos over ₦100 balance.