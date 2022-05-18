Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, all the areas Sanwo-Olu banned Okada and why

Following the murder of Sunday David Imoh and the hospitalisation of Francis Olatimji and Phillip Balogun due to mob action by commercial motorcyclists – okada – on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Lekki, the Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a total and indefinite ban on the operations of okada, in six Local Governments area of the state – Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

Speaking with all Divisional Police Officers in the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu urged the officers to ensure total enforcement of the ban.

The governor told them: “After a critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six Local Government Areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the menace has not abated.

“We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six local governments and their Local Council Development Areas, effective from June 1, 2022.

This is the latest update, Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the TOTAL BAN on Okada in some Local Governments, effective from June 1st 2022.



“The whole of Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Mainland, and Apapa local governments; a total ban.

“It will take effect from June 1. This is a phased banning we are embarking on. So others should know whether to get out or look for something else to do.

“Begin your strategy. From June 1, we want all okada to be completely off these areas.”

Earlier in February 2020, the government placed restrictions were placed on okada movement within the state.

This time, the Lagos government announced a ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial transport, in six local government areas, nine local government development areas, 10 major highways, and 40 bridges, flyovers, and causeways in the state.

Gbenga Omotosho, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said it was necessary as he reported over 10,000 accidents between 2016 and 2019 at the General Hospitals involving over 600 deaths and a skyrocketing crime wave, according to the Police.

“Also, the rate of crimes aided by Okada and Keke keeps rising. They are also used as getaway means by criminals. Therefore, after consultations with stakeholders, the State Security Council, in compliance with the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, has decided to commence enforcement of the law which bans the operation of Okada and Keke in six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs),” Omotosho said.

The ban is in line to implement the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

Section 46(1) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 (the “Law”) which came into effect on the 26th of February 2018 provides that ‘no person shall ride, drive or propel a motorcycle or tricycle on a major highway within the state, and any person in contravention of this provision commits an offence liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of three (3) years with such motorcycle or tricycle forfeited to the State’.

However, Section 15 of the Lagos State Transport Reform Law (Road Traffic) Regulations (the “Regulations”) made pursuant to the Law creates an exemption for motorcycles and tricycles with an engine capacity above 200cc. And that raises questions for another day.

In an article, Sam Onyekachi says:

“They act as if there is no government in place. Any government that condones such impunity doesn’t deserve the respect of the populace. For all I care, the unruly attitude of these chaps far overshadows whatever good argument anyone might want to bring up in support of Okada and Keke as means of transportation. Therefore, I see the order restricting the activities of Okada and Keke riders in the state as one primarily meant to protect the interest of the public. It is meant to ensure that people do not ride on Okada along routes that could put their lives and those of others in jeopardy.”

The 2020 ban included:

LGAs and LCDAs: Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LGA, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate LCDA, and Coker-Aguda LCDA.

Others are Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo, LCDA, Ojodu LCDA, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, and Iru-Victoria Island LCDA, Lagos Island LGA, and Lagos Island East LCDA.

The Okada and Keke NAPEP are restricted on the following highways and bridges:

Major Highways

1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway

4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway

5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

6. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway

7. Lagos-Badagry Expressway

8. Funsho Williams Avenue

9. Agege Motor Road

10. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

Bridges

1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege

2. Dopemu Bridge Agege

3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge

4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi

5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge

6. Dorman Long Bridge

7. Ojuelegba Bridge

8. National Stadium Flyover

9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge

10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge

11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa

12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin

13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge

14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network

15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge

16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge

17. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge

18. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road

19. Ojota Clover leaf Bridge

20. Ogudu Bridge

21. 3rd Mainland Bridge

22. Maryland flyover

23. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge

24. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja

25. Opebi Link Bridge

26. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge

27. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge

28. Carter Bridge, Lagos

29. Bariga-Ifako Bridge

30. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge

31. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge

32. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn

33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

34. 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge

35. Eko Bridge

36. Apongbon flyover Bridge

37. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)

38. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)

39. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge

40. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge