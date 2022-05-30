APC lists 23 presidential aspirants for screening; ASUP suspends strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Okada riders attack Abuja over death of colleague

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Motorcyclists have reportedly attacked Same Global Estate in Lokogoma, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, over the death of their two colleagues.

Reports say a motorist had hit two Okada riders and ran into the estate for safety. The okada riders then attacked the estate in a bid to apprehend the motorist, who was attempting to escape.

FCT police spokesman, DSP Josephine Adeh, noted that the unrest followed a fatal hit-and-run motor versus motorcycle accident around Same Global Estate, Dakwo, Galadimawa, about 1:30 p.m. yesterday.

Terrorists who, last week, threatened to kill passengers they abducted during the March 28, 2022, Abuja-Kaduna train attack have withdrawn the ultimatum.

A Kaduna-based publisher, Tukur Mamu, who reported this, said the terrorists reversed their stance after security agents were able to locate the children. He said the terrorists, nevertheless, urged the Federal Government to hasten the release of the children.

Mamu, who is the spokesman of prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said, “I can authoritatively confirm that the earlier threat to stop feeding the over 60 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train and start executing the victims was successfully withdrawn on Saturday afternoon.”

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has directed its members to resume work today.

In a statement signed by ASUP National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Yelwa, Sunday, the union said it noticed the significant implementation of its demands.

These include the commencement of payment of arrears of the new minimum wage in all affected federal polytechnics; isolated cases of underpayment and omissions are being handled at institution levels; approval and release of regulatory instruments for accreditation of institutions, management and programmes; four regulatory instruments that address issues around accreditation activities, which were reviewed in 2021, were approved and released to the public through the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) website.

ASUP had May 16, 2022, embarked on a two-week warning strike to protest the Federal Government’s non-fulfilment of aspects of a memorandum of action it signed with the union in 2021.

King’s Assembly church whose Saturday outreach programme caused a stampede that killed 31 persons at Polo Club, Port Harcourt, Rivers, has said it did not anticipate the size of the crowd that turned up for the event.

In a statement by its Director of Administration, Chimeka Elem, the church said the stampede happened in the early hours before the commencement of its “benevolent and outreach programme called Shop-for-Free”.

Explaining the origin, Elem said: “This year’s turnout, buildup and the attendant circumstances were absolutely unanticipated. The crowd converged overnight long before the security team for the event took formation”.

Felix Morka, APC spokesman, had said 28 presidential forms were purchased, but three persons — Chris Ngige, minister of labour; Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum: and Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) — did not submit their forms.

A form was also purchased for Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), but he had said he was not interested in contesting. Also, Goodluck Jonathan is not on the list.

