Chipper Cash unveiled as headline sponsor of Trendupp Awards 2022! Winners to receive $16000 cash prize collectively

Trendupp Africa, a reward-based platform for creatives has unveiled leading fintech brand Chipper Cash, as the headline sponsor for the second edition of its award initiative – Trendupp Awards. Now in its second year, the Trendupp awards is recognised as Nigeria’s first-ever inﬂuencers and content creators award, poised to celebrate the indigenous efforts of creatives; from content creators and influencers to brands who have in various ways contributed to the active growth of the digital space in Nigeria.

Retaining its powerful theme – the “Force of Influence,” this year’s edition is powered by Chipper Cash – one of the world’s leading financial service providers known for their easy and fast mobile app for sending and receiving money across Africa. The peer-to-peer social payment platform prides itself on providing free transfers and the lowest cross-border rates in Africa.

Speaking on the #ChipperXTrendupp Partnership – Abiodun Animashaun (Nigeria Country Director – Chipper Cash) said – “We are excited to partner with TrendUpp Africa as a show of our commitment to the development of the Nigerian creative and entrepreneurial industry. We believe this is a key part of the world digital economy and youth culture and that is why Chipper is gifting a whooping $16000 dollars cash prize to all sixteen winners at Trendupp Awards 2022.”

Chipper Cash x Trendupp Awards

96 Nominees have been announced across 16 categories, following nominations from the general public and a vetting process by the jury; a combination of respected industry leaders. These nominees stand the chance to win the coveted Trendupp Award and become THE FORCES OF 2022, making them the influencers/content creators that command the highest level of influence in their various niches in Nigeria.

Giving remarks – The CEO, Trendupp Africa – Tiwalola “TJ Dotts” Olanubi said:

“Trendupp Africa was created to support, recognize and be a dependable platform for all content creators & influencers across Nigeria (Africa eventually) and We are excited to have Audacious Brands like Chipper Cash, Pepsi Nigeria, Tramango, MTV Base etc as partners of the Trendupp Africa platform. It strongly shows how important the digital space has become post-covid and how much power these content creators/influencers wield. We most especially believe this year’s awards and the Chipper Cash sponsored cash prize for winners will encourage African creatives to continually express themselves unequivocally whilst also adding value to their online communities.”

The full list of the Trendupp Awards 2022 nominees can be viewed at https://www.trenduppawards.com/nominees

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp Africa, a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa. Trendupp Africa is a subsidiary of DottsMediaHouse – One of the foremost media firms in Africa.