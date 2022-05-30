Chipper Cash unveiled as headline sponsor of Trendupp Awards 2022! Winners to receive $16000 cash prize collectively

Trendupp Africa, a reward-based platform for creatives has unveiled leading fintech brand Chipper Cash, as the headline sponsor for the second edition of its award initiative – Trendupp Awards. Now in its second year, the Trendupp awards is recognised as Nigeria’s first-ever inﬂuencers and content creators award, poised to celebrate the indigenous efforts of creatives; from content creators and influencers to brands who have in various ways contributed to the active growth of the digital space in Nigeria.

Retaining its powerful theme – the “Force of Influence,” this year’s edition is powered by Chipper Cash – one of the world’s leading financial service providers known for their easy and fast mobile app for sending and receiving money across Africa. The peer-to-peer social payment platform prides itself on providing free transfers and the lowest cross-border rates in Africa. 

Speaking on the #ChipperXTrendupp Partnership – Abiodun Animashaun (Nigeria Country Director – Chipper Cash) said – “We are excited to partner with TrendUpp Africa as a show of our commitment to the development of the Nigerian creative and entrepreneurial industry. We believe this is a key part of the world digital economy and youth culture  and that is why Chipper is gifting a whooping $16000 dollars cash prize to all sixteen winners at Trendupp Awards 2022.”

Chipper Cash x Trendupp Awards
Chipper Cash x Trendupp Awards

96 Nominees have been announced across 16 categories, following nominations from the general public and a vetting process by the jury; a combination of respected industry leaders. These nominees stand the chance to win the coveted Trendupp Award and become THE FORCES OF 2022, making them the influencers/content creators that command the highest level of influence in their various niches in Nigeria. 

Giving remarks – The CEO, Trendupp Africa – Tiwalola “TJ Dotts” Olanubi said:

“Trendupp Africa was created to support, recognize and be a dependable platform for all content creators & influencers across Nigeria (Africa eventually) and We are excited to have Audacious Brands like Chipper Cash, Pepsi Nigeria, Tramango, MTV Base etc as partners of the Trendupp Africa platform. It strongly shows how important the digital space has become post-covid and how much power these content creators/influencers wield. We most especially believe this year’s awards and the Chipper Cash sponsored cash prize for winners will encourage African creatives to continually express themselves unequivocally whilst also adding value to their online communities.”

The full list of the Trendupp Awards 2022 nominees can be viewed at https://www.trenduppawards.com/nominees

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp Africa, a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa. Trendupp Africa is a subsidiary of DottsMediaHouse – One of the foremost media firms in Africa.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija May 28, 2022

Multi-talented OAP/Actor Yaw set to hold 3 days stage play, PO!!

Yaw has been known to bring exceptional talents on stage to deliver unusual play, dance and musical performances. Yawnaija Production ...

YNaija May 27, 2022

#AMVCA8: Honouring the Legends, Embracing the Now and Celebrating the Future

Moments are meant to be lived; there are indeed multiple factors that make them worthwhile. In making moments meaningful, there ...

YNaija May 26, 2022

Liquorose, Mr Funny, Nancy Isime & others emerge as nominees for Trendupp Awards 2022 | Winners to walk away with $16k cash prize

Davido, Liquorose, Mr Funny (Sabinus), Nancy Isime, Daniel Regha, Jenni Frank, Tunde Ednut and others are part of the 96 ...

YNaija May 25, 2022

#WithChude: “I gave Kemi a hard time because I didn’t want to do that film” ILL BLISS shares on his role in ‘King of Boys’, years of childlessness and his career as a rapper

Nigerian rapper and businessman, ILL BLISS sat with Chude Jideonwo, host of #WithChude and founder of Joy, Inc. to discuss ...

YNaija May 24, 2022

Havenhill Synergy Limited, 4 others receive $2.3m grant to power 245 public healthcare facilities across Africa

Leading cleantech utility and energy access company, Havenhill Synergy Limited, ‘Havenhill’ has been awarded grant funding from Power Africa Off-grid ...

YNaija May 10, 2022

Conversations on Democracy: Lagos Talks to hold town hall meeting on May 12

Lagos Talks is leading the conversations on governance and democracy on May 12 with a Town Hall. The station of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail