A thread of reactions to Naira Marley’s debut album, ‘God’s Timing’s the Best’

‘Who gon’ listen to an album on a Monday morning?’ Why not? Music does not have day boundaries and can be listened to every and any time of the day – just like you can pray at any point and anywhere you are.

His debut album, titled ‘God’s Timing’s the Best’ has a curious album cover that will draw your attention the first time. And, if you are an art lover, you may want to fully understand the idea.

It sees him standing in a pool of black water surrounded by chess pieces and an hourglass standing not too far away, arguably depicting the title of the album itself.

For the timing, he responded to a tweep, saying he dropped the album on a Monday because today is “Marlian’s Day’.

Loooooooooool this is very funny but no it’s cos today’s Marlians Day https://t.co/RwgV30EZ8j — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) May 30, 2022

Happy Marlians Day Y’all ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) May 30, 2022

Naira Marley, real name, released the 14-track album after announcing yesterday, May 29, that he will release it today.

My first Album GTTB out midnight✌🏾 May 30. ‘God’s timing’s the Best’ for real. Marlians are u ready? pic.twitter.com/fSgBTYn4hQ — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) May 29, 2022

The album ‘God’s Timing is The Best (GTTB)’ contains a total of 14 tracks with Featurings from Lil Kesh, Zinoleesky, Mayorkun, Jada Kingdom, MHD, Mohbad, Busiswa, Chivv & Diquenza.

With production credit from Rexxie.

See reactions:

@lilkeshofficial: Listening to #GTTB all day! congrats on your debut @officialnairam1 y’all go check out track 7 Iz going!

@unclebayotics: Naira Marley dropped the first album of his career, no PR, no Hype, nothing. He still dropped it on a Monday morning. He thinks he’s Wizkid or something?

@MilanBiG_: After listening to Naira Marley’s Album, all I can say is We all need to apologize to Whitemoney… Whitemoney Tried.

@Mbahdeyforyou: Naira Marley drop album on Monday morning because marlians no dey go work.

@oba_leks: This Naira Marley album anything worst than rubbish should qualify it.

@DaPRINCEPr: Naira Marley album. Title God’s time is the best, first word on the album, Booty.

@therealsammy__: Naira Marley doesn’t care bout what everyone’s gon say, man does his things his way! Happy Marlians Day.

@SnehQueenBee: It seems Naira Marley recorded most of these songs in 2019. Not a bad album sha.

@Alien_Jollof: I just finished listening to Naira Marley’s album and guess what? i go just buy belt now now!

@Cruisewithmee: Naira Marley fell off. I almost didn’t know he dropped an album.

@fliemusic: Thank God for Lilkesh in Naira Marley’s Album, cause that’s the only song I can listen to.

@JimohBolarinwa2: Ayewada is my favourite track on Naira Marley‘s God Timing Is The Best Album/

@FaruqAbioye: Thank Goodness I sat down put my earpiece in my ear and listen to all the songs in Naira Marley’s Album. Some he/she-goat wey dey talk say the Album nah trash I hope all is well at home?

@GabbyMayana: Naira Marley’s album is out now and it’s titled “God’s timing’s the best” and yet almost all the tracks is about breast, yansh and Weed.

Nobody knew about the album but it was on the trend table for a while. How?