Annie Idibia says it’s an Instagram glitch, not that she left 2Baba

Nigerian, model, presenter and actress, Annie Idibia has said a glitch on Instagram is the reason behind the disappearance of her husband, 2Face Idibia from her followers’ list on the app.

She made this known via her Instagram on Monday, May 30, 2022, while reacting to the reports that she unfollowed 2Baba because there’s a problem in the marriage.

She also posted on her Instagram Stories:

She also revealed that all her lost followers are now back.

When it was noticed that the actress was no longer following her husband, media houses quickly reported that the couple had serious issues in the marriage.

Meanwhile, for a few days now, Instagram users have complained about the fluctuating numbers of their followers on social media platforms.