Annie Idibia says it’s an Instagram glitch, not that she left 2Baba

She made this known via her Instagram on Monday, May 30, 2022, while reacting to the reports that she unfollowed 2Baba because there’s a problem in the marriage.

Serious Trash 🗑
Lol 😂 🤣😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤪
Mbok oooo😂🤣🤣🤣🤣
Ahhhh ! Bloggers y’all r real vibes mannnnnnn🤣🤣🤣🤣I salute Una ooo🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
But hey #annieidibiatrending everywhere already lol 😆 🤣😂😂🤣🤣🤣

Annie Idibia
Annie Idibia

She also posted on her Instagram Stories:

She also revealed that all her lost followers are now back.

When it was noticed that the actress was no longer following her husband, media houses quickly reported that the couple had serious issues in the marriage.

Meanwhile, for a few days now, Instagram users have complained about the fluctuating numbers of their followers on social media platforms.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija May 30, 2022

A thread of reactions to Naira Marley’s debut album, ‘God’s Timing’s the Best’

‘Who gon’ listen to an album on a Monday morning?’ Why not? Music does not have day boundaries and can ...

YNaija May 28, 2022

All the ways to die in Nigeria, including a stampede in Port Harcourt

You want a list? It will include terrorism, deadly illnesses, indiscriminate killing of innocent citizens, jungle justice, killing influenced by ...

YNaija May 27, 2022

Court declares Goodluck Jonathan eligible to contest presidential election

…But, there’s still a dilly-dallying with whether he will contest in 2023 or not. The Federal High Court sitting in ...

YNaija May 26, 2022

“Stop celebrating politicians, they’re public servants”

It is the election period, so it’s no news that political favourites will be talked about more often, and massive ...

YNaija May 25, 2022

New video of Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims emerge; they are begging FG for help

We may be counting months very soon for the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack and there seems to be ...

YNaija May 24, 2022

Dear Rising Actor, a senior colleague has a word for you

When you look at the lives of Nigerian actors, or, generally, individuals in the entertainment industry, you are made to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail