Breaking: Atiku wins PDP presidential primaries

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has clinched the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election.

Atiku polled 371 votes at the election held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers trailed with 237 Votes, while former Senate President Bukola Saraki garnered 70 votes.

How the delegates voted:

Atiku Abubakar – 373

Nyesom Wike – 237

Bukola Saraki – 70

Udom Emmanuel – 38

Bala Mohammed – 20

Diana Oliver – 1

Sam Ohuabunwa – 1

Total votes – 763

Void votes – 12

Valid votes – 751