UCLfinal: Real Madrid are champions for the 14th time!

Out of the 14 finals they’ve played so far, Los Blancos have won 13, and this is their 15th UEFA Champions League final, and they have won it again.

Vinicius Junior scored in the 59th minute and that was the goal that made Real Madrid the champions again!

REAL MADR14 CLUB DE FÚTBOL#CHAMP14NS — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 28, 2022

Thibaut Courtois should carry the trophy home and if you watched the match, you would understand this.

Carlo Ancelotti became the manager to have won the UEFA Champions League the most times: four (for AC Milan in 2002/03 and 2006/07, for Real Madrid in 2013/14 and in 2021/22).

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool dominated the ball and had the most chances, but the best opportunity for Los Blancos in the second half resulted in the lone goal. Federico Valverde played a strong ball across the box that found Vinicius at the back post for a fairly easy finish in the 59th minute.

Liverpool hit the post in the first half and had the most chances in the game, but Courtois held everything in his hands. The Belgian post guardian, a loser in the final with Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid 8 years ago, is now on the winning side with an epic performance.

Real Madrid played 63 games this season — lifting two cups, losing one final and finishing one point off top in the league.

They were so close to perfection in many ways — but a Champions League trophy is a superpower result.