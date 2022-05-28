Multi-talented OAP/Actor Yaw set to hold 3 days stage play, PO!!

Yaw has been known to bring exceptional talents on stage to deliver unusual play, dance and musical performances.

Yawnaija Production is set to present a thrilling and exciting satire, PO!! by the multi-talented OAP, actor and producer, Steve Onu popularly known as YAW and Ogbolo. Directed by Kenneth Uphopho. The Satire was written by famous Nollywood actor, Femi Branch.

The show will feature the best comedians in the country and some members of the cast of Nigeria’s best comedy show, ‘MY FLATMATES’ showing on DSTV; Titus, Prosper, Mimi, Obus and Chief Donatus will be present. It will also feature famous old and new school music artists in Nigeria.

Yaw held his first stage play in 2009 alongside talented Koffi, and ever since he has shared the stage with the likes of Owen Gee, Funke Akindele, Mc Abbey, and Julius Agwu to mention a few.

According to Yaw: “I haven’t done my stage play in 5years. This year I decided to and as you know, mine is not just about comedy, mine is about ADVOCACY and EDUCATING the minds of everyone. I also decided to do this at this time because much hasn’t changed in terms of governance.”