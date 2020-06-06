Enjoy that party vibe with the Africa Magic “Owambe” Groove

As we continue to witness restriction in social activities, finally here is a chance to enjoy great live band performances, relive past owambe experiences and step up your dancing moves with the Africa Magic “Owambe Saturday Groove,” from the comfort of your home!

For confirmed party goers, #extrovert gang who have been deprived of Saturday birthday hangouts, weddings, baby christening ceremonies and the likes, its non-stop entertainment with special perks! – Venue, check! Dance space, check! Live band, check! Non-stop groove, Check! Small chops (order from your favourite restaurant), check! No dress code, check! and the icing on the cake, MC extraordinaire, award-winning radio host and Actor Steve Onu, popularly known as Yaw, double-check!

This weekend, the “Rockers Band” will serenade viewers with an exhilarating live music performance all through the duration of the show.

The recently launched Owambe Saturday with Indomie show is live on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 & GOtv Channel 2) every Saturday night from 8:30 PM for the next 10 weeks!

Viewers at home also get the opportunity to share video clips of them having a good time to the live band music via social media platforms, which will be displayed live on their TV screens during the show.

Stay connected or reconnect on any of these.

DStv packages – Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga

GOtv packages– Max and Jolli to get your all-access tickets to the Owambe Saturday groove.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv and follow the social media updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtags #AMOwambe.

Also, download the MyDStv app or MyGOtv app from the iOS and Android store for self-service options.