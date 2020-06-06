Learn, play, and earn: Access Bank’s COVID-19 message to children

There is no denying the fact that the novel Coronavirus pandemic is threatening the collective health and physical well-being of all and sundry. From the recurrent destabilization of economies, to the disruption of international and local value chains, as well as the nationwide closure of schools.

In response to this, Nigeria’s largest retail Bank, Access Bank PLC, in partnership with 9ija Kids, a Nigerian EduTech company, has employed the use of gamified technology to engage, educate and reward Nigerian children. The Access9ijaKids platform, which is running for the seventh consecutive week, is designed to introduce children to new ways of learning through the use of digital platforms.

Speaking about the initiative, Access Bank’s Head, Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan explained that in addition to aiding the nation’s fight against COVID-19, investing in the educational development of children also forms a key part of the Bank’s Sustainability drive.

“Access Bank has been at the pulse of the private sector’s fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria and we recognize the effect of the pandemic, in this case as it directly affects the inability of children to participate in classroom learning. As part of our Sustainability drive to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education, we have provided a platform that our kids can easily interact with, while also building their intelligence quotients and imbibing information relevant to real-life problems,” she said.

This innovative educational platform is serving as a preparatory ground for kids to learn about financial management while also offering them the chance to have their Access Bank Early Savers accounts credited with stipends for participation.

According to Titi Adewusi, CEO, 9ijaKids, “The idea of 9ijakids is to create learning moments from any topic using games, puzzles, songs, activity books, and so on. Our approach to our game portfolio is to look at the total child — not just academics, but also life skills like financial literacy, values, and most importantly promote the Nigerian culture and heritage.”

Hosted on Access Bank’s website, Access9ijaKids is delivering six different gamified educational learning modules for a period of 12 weeks, with the top five players on the leaderboard rewarded with exciting prizes.

The winners are announced three times a week across the Bank’s social media platforms- Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

This initiative is a reinstatement of Access Bank’s pledge to complement the face-to-face educational learning given to children in schools and reinforces its Sustainability leadership and commitment in leading the drive for equal access to financial inclusion, literacy from an early stage.

What are you waiting for? Head on to the bank’s website and take your children and wards through an exciting journey of financial literacy, empowerment, and future-forward knowledge that would improve their capabilities and develop a savings habit in them.

Click here to start: http://www.accessbankplc.com/9ijakids