Interview with Joeboy, Using male privilege against sexual violence | The best Nigerian articles of the week

Your book reading – Innocent Ilo

Your book is out. Congratulations. Reviewers have used words like bold, daring, fierce yet tender, and searing to describe it. But one review really catches your attention. It reads:

a sprawling, genre-subversive tale about a lesbian scarecrow who battles with love and loss. [Insert the name of your novel] echoes the powerful voices of Ben Okri, John Updike, Rudyard Kipling, and John Berger.

Joeboy: How to make Africa sing along – Joey Akan

Joeboy is pure. You can feel it from the start. The 23-years-old’s mannerisms are simple. His eyes do not dart, they stare steadily into yours. When he laughs, he throws his head back and instinctively moves a hand to his mouth as if to prevent an explosion. He is laughing now, as he tells me that he’s been blessed by the music.

Abba Makama’s quarantine watchlist – Daniel Okechukwu

However, Makama is not entirely shielded from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and to escape all of it, he’s turned to Nostalgia, embracing films that remind him of a time the world was less gloomy. “A lot of what I have been watching is associated with fun childhood memories,” he says. “I don’t watch anything that will put my mood down. I have not watched any pandemic related films; reality is far too intense for me to fuel more paranoia.”

Akin Adesina vs The US: An explainer – Culture Custodian

Adesina is backed by Nigeria’s Federal Government, the bank’s regional largest shareholder, and the Heads of State and Governments of the ECOWAS region. At the African Union summit in February 2020, all 55 countries endorsed him for reelection as their sole candidate. He is also backed by a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo who rallied support for him in 2015, got 15 former African Presidents to back him up for a second term.

How you can use your male privilege to be a better ally against sexual violence – Dennis Ade Peters

As much as many men don’t want to be saddled with the casual cruelty that’s associated with our gender, what’s far more pertinent, is that men NEED to be better invested in changing a culture which enables their role in sexual assault and harassment without consequences. This is in a bid not just to change perception, but most importantly because it’s a human rights issue we should all be deeply concerned about.