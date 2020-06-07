Diezani Alison-Madueke continues to wax strong despite being a wanted woman

If you wish to speak about corruption in Africa, especially in Nigeria, you may end up writing an entire book about it and you wouldn’t have even scratched the surface. Government corruption is a disease plaguing the whole world, but in Africa, this issue seems to be highly persistent.

Corruption is terrible here, not because it merely exists, but because it exists un-apologetically. Leaders over here embezzle and loot public funds to the knowledge of the people and have absolutely no fear of mass hysteria or revolt from the people.

If this wasn’t bad enough, corruption has made its way to every level of government and even law enforcement and regulatory bodies, so in retrospect, the people paid to hold government officials accountable have gotten with the program, and as such have no obligation to destroy a system that benefits them.

To add the icing on the cake, the respect culture we have here has stilled the voices and actions of the masses, under the idea that regardless of how undeserving someone may be, as long as they hold some institutional power over you or said person is older than you, then you must show respect. This ideology have caused many young people to bottle up their frustrations when they eventually come face to face with the very people they believe are making the country grueling for them.

For the longest time, Africa has been a safe haven for corrupt leaders, and corrupt practices. We preach one thing but do the exact opposite, making government transparency look like a fallacy. This is why the furniture allowance for a government official is higher than the monthly budget given to maintain many communities in Nigeria.

Today on social media, people tabled the discussion of corruption in Nigeria, except in this case, the corruption didn’t happen on home soil, but North America’s Dominican Republic.

The news today reads that, former Minister of Petroleum: Diezani Alison-Madueke, who has been involved in numerous corruption scandals in Nigeria, including a scandal worth over N1.3 trillion, was reported to have not only escaped and found citizenship in the Dominican Republic, but was also given a position in public office as a commissioner.

Nigerian Twitter went into a frenzy when the news broke and here’s what some people had to say.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac June 6, 2020

Is it possible to live and survive, earning 30K in Lagos?

A few years ago (Many few years ago, in fact), 30,000 Naira may have sounded like a big deal and ...

Michael Isaac June 6, 2020

‘Why did we even celebrate Gaddafi’s death?’ | Tweeps revisit progress of Libya after leader’s demise

Twitter has become one place to talk about anything from politics to social issues and many users who use it ...

Michael Isaac June 6, 2020

Nigerian, Ralph visited a ‘Twitter date’ in Uganda and it ended in tears for one party

On many occasions, social media has been used as a tool to share personal stories that many people can relate ...

Chinedu Okafor June 5, 2020

People want change and they are calling for a new World Order

Want to know why everyone is talking about the new world? Well its simple, with all that is happening people ...

Michael Isaac June 5, 2020

The ‘Igbo’ trend on Twitter is another trend challenging the status quo

There are certain things that many people have come to terms within Nigeria when it concerns other tribes that aren’t ...

Michael Isaac June 4, 2020

#JusticeForVictims: Yet again; Nigerians address rape and molestation in new trend

In a new trend on Twitter, Nigerians are openly talking about the current trend that has been tackling the issues ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail