Glamour Girls remake to hit cinemas December 2021 | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

The Glamour Girls remake is one of the anticipated movies in Charles Okpaleke’s massive roaster of Nollywood remakes, which softly started with the Living in Bondage: Breaking Free. Glamour Girls tells the story of four women who resort to sex work to have access into high society, and was instrumental in launching the careers of Liz Benson, Gloria Anozie, Sandra Achums and more.

Charles Okpaleke has recently revealed that he’s going all out of for the movie by making it about three generations of women. Okpaleke, who ostensibly feels like he’s into Nollywood for the profit margins, is showing he’s more than just that. Glamour Girls will hit cinemas in 2021 and already there’s a first look into the film, a poster featuring women lying on a bed with their legs up. Surely, we will keep you updated as the movie develops.

Sokoto is currently COVID-19 free after discharging all 101 isolated Coronavirus patients in the state. The state’s commissioner for health, Dr Ali Inname also disclosed that the state recorded 14 Coronavirus deaths at a news conference. He said the first index case was recorded on April 19 with 731 samples collected, while 655 contacts completed a 14 day follow up.

World football governing body, FIFA, has confirmed it has paid Nigerian Football Federation the outstanding $700,000 owed to the Super Falcons for participation in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The Super Falcons participated in the Women’s World cup in June 2019 and as at February 2020 had not received payment of $1m for participation.

The NFF were due to receive $1m for reaching the Round of 16 in France, but $240,000 was deducted for the Super Falcon’s extended stay in France and rescheduled flight after their sit-in protest.

Kano state on Saturday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths bringing the number of deaths from the viral disease in the state to 48. This was disclosed by the state Ministry of Health via its Twitter handle. 33 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday June 6 while 12 new cases were recorded.