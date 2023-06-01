Singer Joeboy Regrets Being Too Humble

In a candid revelation on his latest podcast, titled “Body & Soul,” Nigerian sensation Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, better known as Joeboy, opened up about his inner desire to embrace a touch of arrogance. The celebrated singer expressed his longing to showcase a more self-assured persona, attributing it to the tendency of people to overlook his serene demeanor and accomplishments.

Reflecting on his journey, the maestro behind the chart-topping hit “Baby” shared his thoughts, saying, “In retrospect, I often wonder what I could have done differently. And you know what? I think I should have been more arrogant [laughs]. It’s because you all sometimes fail to acknowledge my true essence when I maintain this calm demeanor. It’s crazy, but that’s how it goes.”

Joeboy further revealed his rationale behind this wish for a bolder approach, adding, “I genuinely felt that I should have been louder and prouder of my achievements because, let’s be honest, you all haven’t fully grasped the magnitude of it. However, life moves on, and we grow, we learn. But here’s one thing I’m determined to do now, something I wish I had done earlier.”

The artist’s admission showcases his evolving mindset and renewed determination to command attention in a more assertive manner. As Joeboy embarks on this exciting phase of self-discovery, fans can expect an elevated version of the beloved star, ready to claim his rightful place in the limelight.

Joeboy’s revelations on the podcast provide a rare glimpse into the mindset of an artist seeking to transcend the boundaries set by society. It serves as a reminder that perception can often overshadow genuine talent, prompting individuals to adapt and evolve to be heard in a world that values confident self-expression.

