Kcee, 9ice, JMartins to thrill guests at Terra Kulture on Sunday, as Yaw stages PO!

Yaw

On Sunday, June 12, Radio broadcaster and Actor, Steve Onu popularly known as Yaw, is set to host guests to one of the most memorable nights of their lives. Known for his exceptional display of talent and creativity on stage, Yaw alongside comedian Ogbolor would be performing an exciting Satire titled, PO!

The three-day show will begin on Friday, 10th of June, Saturday, 11th of June and have its grand finale on Sunday, 12th of June at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos. 

To ensure guests have a fun-filled evening at the grand finale on Sunday, 12th of June, lots of talented music artists have been lined up. Popular amongst them is J.Martins, KCee, Timi Dakolo, Ugoccie, African China, Oritse Femi, 9ice and a host of others.

Responding to why he chose a three-day event, Yaw said: “It is a three-day show because the play is to sensitise people about governance. It is a satire about the part that members of society play in politics. It is not just about those in power. We are all in this together. If we do not get it right now with the way Nigeria is, I do not know what will become of us. The play is a medium to encourage people to vote wisely.”

The show is supported by Chupez, Maon Homes and Terra Kulture.

Media partners: Wazobia, Cool fm, Nigeria info, Max fm, Lasgidi fm, Bella Naija, R2tv, Rave tv, Waptv, Startimes, Legit.ng, Ynaija, Goldmyne, iBrand TV, Lawfm, View channel, Channels TV, Mediacrush, Dineo, Yaw9ja.

Tickets: 5k, 10k, 15k

For tickets visit 

Terra Kulture, VI

C24 Mobile Gadgets 

*Blenco Supermarket at Ilasan Ikate and Sangotedo

*UBA Supermarket Ashley’s Place Orchid Road 

Or

www.smartticket.ng

www.yawnaija.tv

For table reservations call

08050319891

Don’t miss it

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija June 8, 2022

Trendupp Awards 2022 nominees yacht party: Pamilerin, Tomike Adeoye, Taymesan, Miss Techy, SirBalo Comedy, others attend

Taymesan, Miss Techy, Fisayo Fosudo, Sirbalo Comedy, Amazingklef, ShankComics, Tomike Adeoye, StyleConnaseur and others, were among the influencers and content ...

YNaija June 8, 2022

Meet the host for Trendupp Awards 2022 – Bukunmi Adeaga ‘KieKie” Ilori

Content creator, influencer and TV host Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori fondly known as KieKie will host the second edition of Trendupp ...

YNaija June 6, 2022

Bone marrow registry: Hope for blood-related disorders and cancers

 by Bukola Bolarinwa Bone marrow transplant is one of the most effective treatments for blood disorders and many types of ...

YNaija June 2, 2022

5 things to do and see in Abeokuta

The names Abeokuta and the Egba language are sometimes interchanged because the dialect of the indigenes of Abeokuta speak Egba. ...

YNaija June 2, 2022

Apply to join the NAMIP Innovation Challenge for Nigerian media and win $50,000

Applications are open for the first Nigeria Media Innovation Program (NAMIP) Innovation Challenge for Nigerian media. Winners will be awarded ...

YNaija June 1, 2022

The leadership responsibility for nation-building with Daniel Otabor – second edition

In the wake of current realities in Nigeria, Daniel Otabor; a leadership and Good Governance advocate is set to host ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail