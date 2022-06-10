Kcee, 9ice, JMartins to thrill guests at Terra Kulture on Sunday, as Yaw stages PO!

On Sunday, June 12, Radio broadcaster and Actor, Steve Onu popularly known as Yaw, is set to host guests to one of the most memorable nights of their lives. Known for his exceptional display of talent and creativity on stage, Yaw alongside comedian Ogbolor would be performing an exciting Satire titled, PO!

The three-day show will begin on Friday, 10th of June, Saturday, 11th of June and have its grand finale on Sunday, 12th of June at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

To ensure guests have a fun-filled evening at the grand finale on Sunday, 12th of June, lots of talented music artists have been lined up. Popular amongst them is J.Martins, KCee, Timi Dakolo, Ugoccie, African China, Oritse Femi, 9ice and a host of others.

Responding to why he chose a three-day event, Yaw said: “It is a three-day show because the play is to sensitise people about governance. It is a satire about the part that members of society play in politics. It is not just about those in power. We are all in this together. If we do not get it right now with the way Nigeria is, I do not know what will become of us. The play is a medium to encourage people to vote wisely.”

The show is supported by Chupez, Maon Homes and Terra Kulture.

Media partners: Wazobia, Cool fm, Nigeria info, Max fm, Lasgidi fm, Bella Naija, R2tv, Rave tv, Waptv, Startimes, Legit.ng, Ynaija, Goldmyne, iBrand TV, Lawfm, View channel, Channels TV, Mediacrush, Dineo, Yaw9ja.

Tickets: 5k, 10k, 15k

For tickets visit

Terra Kulture, VI

C24 Mobile Gadgets

*Blenco Supermarket at Ilasan Ikate and Sangotedo

*UBA Supermarket Ashley’s Place Orchid Road

Or

www.smartticket.ng

www.yawnaija.tv

For table reservations call

08050319891

Don’t miss it