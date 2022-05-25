New video of Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims emerge; they are begging FG for help

We may be counting months very soon for the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack and there seems to be close to zero political will to get those Nigerians back home. However, the government claims to be working to take them away from the kidnapper’s den.

In a new development, a video of some passengers abducted by gunmen during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack has been released. According to Arise TV, the footage was recently shot in the den of the kidnappers.

In the clip, six passengers, including a Pakistani, are seen sitting and kneeling in front of the camera with a gun-wielding man in a green balaclava marshalling them.

A couple of the victims who spoke appealed to the federal government to respond to the demands of their abductors to aid their release.

Mohammed, the Pakistani, urged both the Nigerian government and the authorities of his home country to come to the victims’ aid.

“My name is Mohammed, I’m working here in Nigeria, but a foreign national, a Pakistani. We were abducted from the Abuja-Kaduna train on 28 March. We are here; 62 in number,” he said.

“The conditions are not very good. I am appealing to the government of Nigeria; the government of Pakistan and the international community to help us.”

Another victim in a hijab said, “We are pleading with anybody who is in any position to assist us to please come to our aid — and give our abductors their demand so they can let us go. I’m here with my entire family.”

Meanwhile, multiple reports say the terrorists who attacked and kidnapped the March 28, 2022, Abuja-Kaduna bound train passengers have threatened to, within seven days, start killing the passengers in captivity if their demands are not met.

They called the government to, as a matter of urgency, release their children allegedly kept in a Yola detention facility in Adamawa.

The terrorists spoke to Malam Tukur Mamu and Dan Iyan Fika, the spokesman of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

The terrorists claimed that the Federal Government suspended the resumption of the train service because of their threats in the audio of the conversations between Malam Tukur Mamu and the leaders of the terrorists that executed the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

According to them, “We don’t need money. We have a good reason for doing what we did, until our demands are met none of the victims will come out alive even if it means we all die with them. They are well taken care of as you can see from the pictures we sent to you via WhatsApp but we assure you that this will not continue.”

