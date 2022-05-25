Peter Obi resigns from the PDP, says his “commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm”

A Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has announced his decision to dump the party.

Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr Doyin Okupe, made this public after submitting a copy of Obi’s resignation letter to the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, “Happenings” within the party currently do not give him the space to fully express himself.

Peter Obi has received widespread support from Nigerians, especially on social media, and was one of the leading presidential aspirants of the PDP alongside former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who he contested with in the 2019 elections.

Okupe insisted that the former Anambra governor will be on the ballot for the 2023 presidential election.

In a letter published on his Twitter account, Peter Obi said his resignation from the party was necessitated by recent developments within the party which impede his plan for nation-building.