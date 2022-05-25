Peter Obi resigns from the PDP, says his “commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm”

A Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has announced his decision to dump the party.

Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr Doyin Okupe, made this public after submitting a copy of Obi’s resignation letter to the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, “Happenings” within the party currently do not give him the space to fully express himself.

Peter Obi has received widespread support from Nigerians, especially on social media, and was one of the leading presidential aspirants of the PDP alongside former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who he contested with in the 2019 elections.

Okupe insisted that the former Anambra governor will be on the ballot for the 2023 presidential election.

In a letter published on his Twitter account, Peter Obi said his resignation from the party was necessitated by recent developments within the party which impede his plan for nation-building.

Image
Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija May 24, 2022

CBN unexpectedly raises interest rate to 13%, the first hike in almost 6 years

The policy-setting committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has voted to raise the monetary policy rate (MPR), which ...

YNaija May 23, 2022

It may surprise you to know that Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.11% in Q1 2022

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.11 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, showing the sixth consecutive ...

YNaija May 14, 2022

‘A vengeful man’ and other reasons Abdulmumin Jibrin left the APC to NNPP

Days after promising to announce why he left the All Progressives Party (APC) party and, just hours after the joined ...

YNaija May 7, 2022

Airline operators to shut down operations starting Monday, unions to announce strike

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has announced a shutdown of its operations from Monday, May 9, due to the ...

YNaija May 4, 2022

Governor Kayode Fayemi declares for presidency

The Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi Wednesday, officially declared his intention to run for President. The Governor will be joining ...

YNaija April 29, 2022

PDP disqualifies two 2023 presidential aspirants?

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential screening committee has disqualified two of its aspirants. Chairman of the committee, Senator David ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail