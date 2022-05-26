LASG bans corporal punishment in public schools; ‘Jonathan still in the race, cause of APC screening delay’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Super Eagles Manager, Jose Peseiro, promises success

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Super Eagles Manager, Jose Peseiro, has promised to “work with ambition” so that the team will achieve success and be proud to be called the “four-time African champions”!

He is expected to meet with the squad for the first time, today, in the United States (U.S).

Pride! It is with great pride and joy that I am the coach of one of the greatest football nations in the world.

Commanding the Super Eagles starts with knowing how to respect history, value it and be inspired by its roots. pic.twitter.com/IXDozU28Ca — Jose Peseiro (@JosePeseiro) May 25, 2022

The Head Coach is expected to start working with his players ahead of this weekend’s international friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador.

Eight players – Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba), Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United), Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United), Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba), Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United) and Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United) – from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) left for the U.S., on Tuesday, to team up with their Europe-based colleagues ahead of the two friendly games.

Soludo imposes 6pm-6am curfew on eight councils

Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo has imposed a 6 pm- 6 am curfew on eight councils of the state over insecurity.

“With effect from tomorrow, Thursday, May 26, 2022, a 6 pm to 6 am curfew is hereby placed on motorcycles (okada), tricycles (Keke), and shuttle buses in Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and Orumba South Local Governments until further notice.

“Until further notice also, motorcycles, Keke and shuttle buses are banned from operating in these local governments on Mondays until the Sit-at-Home completely stops.

“The youth of every community in the zone are hereby enjoined to assist the security agencies in the implementation of this policy and are mandated to seize any such motorcycle or tricycle on the spot. Local vigilantes should report such motorcycles or tricycles (Keke) immediately, and they will be confiscated by the government and the owners prosecuted,” he said.

‘Jonathan still in the race, cause of APC screening delay’

According to Vanguard, “sources said he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms to the party. However, party leaders could not confirm, yesterday, if he has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC.”

The report continues: “The move to include Jonathan in the race, sources said, last night, was partly responsible for the much-postponed screening of APC presidential aspirants.”

It was earlier reported that a camp in the APC wanted to present Goodluck Jonathan as the party’s flagbearer and a form was bought for him, but was reportedly not submitted.

Vanguard’s report says the ‘Jonathan as the APC man’ is gaining momentum and has been presented to the president, Muhammadu Buhari, who has neither rejected nor accepted the idea.

BBNaija’s Ka3na announces bid for 2023 Presidency

Kate Jones, a reality TV star popularly known as Ka3na, has thrown in her hat for the race to be Nigeria’s next President. She made this known with a poster shared via her Instagram page Wednesday.

“The cat’s out of the bag. #Ka3naForPresident #PresidentofNigeria #APC #Letyourvotecount #PeacefulElection,” she captioned the post, using a campaign poster that indicated she will be with the APC party.

In April, the ruling APC granted a financial waiver to all female aspirants on its platform, expressing greater commitment to gender mainstreaming.

LASG bans corporal punishment in public schools

The Commissioner for Education in Lagos, Folashade Adefisayo, says that the state government has ordered that all forms of corporal punishment in its public schools should stop.

Adefisayo, represented by Adumasi Bosede, a Director in the Ministry, said this at the scientific conference of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Yaba in Lagos State on Wednesday.

“There had been occasions whereby corporal punishment given by a teacher to a child either in form of flogging or bullying had eventually led to the death of the child, thereby implicating the teacher.

“To avert such ugly incidents, including other negative effects of corporal punishment; there is a policy in Lagos prohibiting teachers from inflicting corporal punishment on students and pupils in schools.

“Meanwhile, there are other alternative ways to discipline and correct children, which are being adopted in the schools,” she said.