‘Jonathan makes up his mind to re-contest presidency’; 3 ministers resign for 2023 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

  • ‘Jonathan makes up his mind to re-contest presidency’
  • Akpabio, Onu, Nwajiuba resign to contest in 2023
  • FG counters IPMAN on ₦500 billion debt claim, provides payment details
  • ASUP begins strike Monday
  • FG, ASUU to meet on Thursday

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

‘Jonathan makes up his mind to re-contest presidency’

According to Guardian, former President Goodluck Jonathan has made up his mind to contest the presidency in 2023.

The report says, “A dependable source in Jonathan’s camp, who pleaded anonymity said that the former president had indeed, joined the APC formally, having registered at his Otuoke Ward in Bayelsa.

“The source disclosed that Jonathan was expected to submit his completed APC expression of interest and nomination forms bought for him earlier in the week by Fulani groups and pastoralist communities on Thursday.

“According to the source, the former president has secured the support of the required number of APC delegates from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Akpabio, Onu, Nwajiuba resign to contest in 2023

Three ministers tendered their resignations, Wednesday, following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), seeking electoral positions to resign.

The ministers who have dropped their resignation include the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Emeka Ngige, however, said he would consult with the President to take advantage of the window offered by the President for those concerned, to seek clarification on the matter.

FG counters IPMAN on ₦500 billion claim, provides payment details

The federal government has denied a claim by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) that the government owes its members half a trillion naira, a debt the group says could worsen the latest round of fuel scarcity in the country.

Fuel queues returned this week to some cities in Kaduna, and Abuja and prices went up as high as ₦400 a litre against the government-set range of between ₦162 and ₦165.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) blamed the shortage on the insufficient lifting of products during last week’s long holidays. But the petroleum marketers association, IPMAN, said the shortage also had to do with the government’s indebtedness to its members.

Read more.

ASUP begins strike Monday

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has announced a two-week strike, following the alleged failure of the Federal Government to meet its demands as contained in the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed last year.

The union took the decision at an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja yesterday.

It accused the government of failing to release the agreed ₦15 billion revitalisation funds, and pay arrears of the national minimum wage, among others.

FG, ASUU to meet on Thursday

The federal government has scheduled a meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for Thursday.

The details of the meeting were contained in a letter from the office of the ministry of labour and employment, which was addressed to various stakeholders on Wednesday.

According to the letter dated May 11 and signed by C.C. Dike, special adviser (technical) to the labour minister, the meeting will hold at the banquet hall in the statehouse at 4 pm.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14.

