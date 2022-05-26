The Infinix Note 12 VIP launched on a luxury yacht

Infinix is back with another Note series and the level of innovation and high-performance features are more than impressive. For the past one week, anticipation for the launch experience has been building up on social media and the event finally went down yesterday on the High Impact Cruise, Marina, Lagos.

The launch event tagged ‘THE INFINIX NOTE 12 VIP EXPERIENCE’ was nothing short of an epic adventure. This event was not your regular device launch as Infinix made a big statement with the Note 12 launch on a prestigious Yacht.

With anticipation thick in the air and momentum for an epic adventure brewing, guests arrived pleased with the beautiful view and experience on the water. The one and only Johnny Drille was around to serenade the guests with a beautiful performance before the event kicked off in full gear.

Getting to the climax of the event as the guests had been taken through what the Note 12 had to offer, the moment of the unveil was announced. The models walked elegantly to the stage to present the devices in specially packaged VIP boxes. The unveil was beautifully executed as Tobi Ayeni, populary known and referred to as Miss Techy, Fisayo Fosudo, Yemi Adeyemi and Yemisi Ode did the honours of unveiling the beautiful devices to the audience. The Tech reviewers attested to the fact that the Note 12 indeed had more choices to offer and more suprises for a wondeful user experience.

The Infinix Note 12 series comes in two variants – the NOTE 12 VIP, and NOTE 12 G96. They both offer well rounded, innovative performance features such as 120W HyperCharge design, 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP Cinematic Triple Camera and so much more. The devices have been carefully crafted with users in mind to enable them ‘Take the Lead’ and achieve the extraordinary in their everyday lives at work and play. The prices are as follows: NOTE 12 G88 – ₦111,000; NOTE 12i – ₦100,700; NOTE 12 G96 – ₦132,100; NOTE 12 VIP – ₦199,900.

Right after the unveil, Infinix announced a pre-order competition where one lucky winner will get to win 1 million naira just for pre-ordering the device and every buyer of the device will qualify for a Dubai draw. Also, by purchasing any Note 12 Device, fans are guaranteed a ticket to a summer concert (The VIP concert) with the biggest celebrities. Just when the audience thought they were done, Infinix announced yet another competition for fans to match the Note 12 performance by showcasing any fitness activity that shows optimum speed and energy e.g Jet Ski, Sky diving, Skating, Tennis e.t.c Winners of this competition will also get a holiday in Dubai to experience these activities firsthand.

Elegantly dressed and showing up in the VIP way were Neo Akpofure, Maria Chike, Nancy Isime and Swanky Jerry also at the event to enjoy the experience and interact with fans.

The Marketing Manager of Palm Pay introduced to the audience an Infinix wallet with the main aim to drive financial inclusion and enable users enjoy a smarter way to pay. Users would be able to connect their cards to it, enjoy special discounts with instant credit line issued in seconds and no guarantors needed. It is a Pan -African project kicking off in Nigeria and Kenya that would later expand to other African countries.

The guests were led to have an experience of the Note 12 VIP variants and test out the cameras, take selfies and try out the amazing features of the phone as they interacted with the representatives asking all their questions.

The host did an awesome job as she gracefully ushered everyone present at the launch through a breathtaking experience. One could call the evening a perfect blend of thrill, adventure, and an exciting experience with the Note12 VIP experience. All the guests left content having enjoyed an evening that delivered on its promise.

The event was streamed live on Instagram page @infinixnigeria, Facebook, and Youtube so fans won’t have to miss out on any of the fun.

To stay up to date with Infinix trends and get more information about devices, follow @infinixnigeria on Instagram.