Best of Champions League football comes alive on GOtv pop-up Channel 38

There will be no love lost between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday night when the two teams battle for the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy at the 2021/22 final of Europe’s top-tier club competition.

Football loving customers on GOtv are set to enjoy exciting content from the final with the introduction of the pop-up channel 38. For the first time, GOtv will dedicate a channel solely to the widely-watched competition.

As such, GOtv customers subscribed to either GOtv Supa or GOtv Max will get access to a premium package of European football content when the channel goes live between Thursday, 26 May 26 and Monday, 30 May.

To enjoy access to the pop-up channel, customers can download the MyGOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.

For both teams, a lot is at stake when the game kicks-off at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. Primary among them is the desire to get revenge. Liverpool is desperate to avenge the 2018 3-1 final loss in Kyiv to the same opponent currently managed by a familiar foe, Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool’s forward, Mohammed Salah is keen on inspiring a revenge mission against the Spanish giants after he unceremoniously left the pitch injured at the last final following a rash tackle from Madrid’s erstwhile captain, Sergio Ramos.

The Talismanic Egyptian will also be desperate to add to his tally of 8 goals from 12 matches when the game kicks-off on Saturday night. However, Salah won’t be the only person seeking revenge on Saturday night.

Madrid’s Manager, Ancelotti said his team will also be out to avenge the 1981 European Cup final loss to Liverpool, coincidentally, at the same venue for this year’s final. A Liverpool team managed by Bob Paisley defeated Real Madrid by a lone goal thanks to Alan Kennedy’s effort.

The Italian manager, who recently managed Everton, Liverpool’s bitter city rivals, will also be out to settle personal scores. His only Champions League final loss came against the Merseysiders while he managed AC Milan back in 2005. Although he got his revenge when the teams met again in 2007, he would be hoping to avoid a double of losses.

For Madrid, this final is another chance to establish its position as the biggest European club and extend its record Champions League wins to 14. While its gaffer, Ancelotti could make history by becoming the first manager to lift the trophy on four occasions.

On the other hand, Liverpool will become joint second-highest winners of the trophy along with AC Milan if they are able to become European champions for the seventh time. The English giants were vying for a historic quadruple, but a Pep Guardiola inspired Manchester City scooped the Premier League title from their grasp.

The Merseysiders were left disappointed from narrowly missing out on a record-equalling 20th Premier League title. They could make up for that by defeating Real Madrid come Saturday to complete a cup treble, having lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

GOtv customers can look forward to getting a first-hand experience of the final on Saturday when they tune into the pop-up channel 38 by 8 pm. They can also catch up with exciting moments from matches played in previous rounds of the Champions League this season and from past seasons.