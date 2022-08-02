Terrorists Release Five More Abducted Kaduna Train Attack Victims

Terrorists have released five captives who were taken hostage on a train heading from Abuja to Kaduna on March 28.

Tukur Mamu, a member of the negotiation team, said that the victims were released on Tuesday, August 2. The security agencies and the Federal Government have not yet confirmed the development.

The names of the five victims were Professor Mustapha Umar Imam, a physician at Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto, Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai Mukthar Shu’aibu, and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

Mamu, who claimed to have played a significant part in the release of the train victims, stated he withdrew due to threats to his life, lack of assistance from the Federal Government, and personal integrity.

27 victims have so far reclaimed their freedom. The five victims have since been freed, leaving 35 people who are still being held captive.

However, it is unclear if any cash was given to the terrorists in exchange for the release of their kidnapped victims.

On March 28, gunmen detonated a rail track, killing some and kidnapping dozens of passengers. This incident raised major questions about the safety of the nation’s trains.

The terrorists only just last week made a viral video in which they were shown flogging hostages. Additionally, they threatened to kidnap Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, and President Buhari.

A few hours later, the administration responded to the threat by accusing the rebels of employing propaganda to force the government to comply with their demands.

Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant for Media and Publicity, said in a statement that security forces are not powerless to stop the country’s rising sense of insecurity.

In his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Shehu, has been assisting security organizations by raising their morale and providing the necessary tools.