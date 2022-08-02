Terrorists Release Five More Abducted Kaduna Train Attack Victims

Terrorists have released five captives who were taken hostage on a train heading from Abuja to Kaduna on March 28.

Tukur Mamu, a member of the negotiation team, said that the victims were released on Tuesday, August 2. The security agencies and the Federal Government have not yet confirmed the development.

The names of the five victims were Professor Mustapha Umar Imam, a physician at Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto, Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai Mukthar Shu’aibu, and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

Mamu, who claimed to have played a significant part in the release of the train victims, stated he withdrew due to threats to his life, lack of assistance from the Federal Government, and personal integrity.

27 victims have so far reclaimed their freedom. The five victims have since been freed, leaving 35 people who are still being held captive.

However, it is unclear if any cash was given to the terrorists in exchange for the release of their kidnapped victims.

On March 28, gunmen detonated a rail track, killing some and kidnapping dozens of passengers. This incident raised major questions about the safety of the nation’s trains.

The terrorists only just last week made a viral video in which they were shown flogging hostages. Additionally, they threatened to kidnap Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, and President Buhari.

A few hours later, the administration responded to the threat by accusing the rebels of employing propaganda to force the government to comply with their demands.

Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant for Media and Publicity, said in a statement that security forces are not powerless to stop the country’s rising sense of insecurity.

In his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Shehu, has been assisting security organizations by raising their morale and providing the necessary tools.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose August 2, 2022

Insecurity Report: In the last 7 months, 7,222 Nigerians have been killed and 3,823 abducted

Between January 1 and July 29, 2022, there were 2,840 incidents of insecurity in Nigeria, resulting in at least 7,222 ...

Joshua Ononose August 1, 2022

The Okada Ban: They may not be the safest or the most reliable, but they are important to everyday Nigerians

On July 22, the Federal Government said, through the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, that it was ...

Joshua Ononose August 1, 2022

Are Nigerians just finding out about “Kito”?

The Nasarawa State Police Command has nabbed six members of a robbery ring who attract victims through a well-known gay ...

Joshua Ononose July 30, 2022

Emirates will reduce operations in Nigeria after being unable to repatriate $85 million

Due to its failure to repatriate around $85 million in income, Emirates Airlines has announced that it would scale back ...

Joshua Ononose July 29, 2022

Nigerians will be charged extra for phone, SMS, and data services as FG plans to raise tax to 12.5%

The Federal Government intends to apply a 5% inclusive excise charge on telecommunications services in Nigeria, raising the tax on ...

Joshua Ononose July 28, 2022

Kano school proprietor, sentenced to death by hanging over the alleged killing of Hanifa

Abdulmalik Tanko, the proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School and the primary suspect in the kidnapping ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail