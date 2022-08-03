More insecurity than one country can handle – Buhari; UK licenses 266 Nigerian doctors in two months | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

More insecurity than one country can handle – Buhari

UK licenses 266 Nigerian doctors in two months

My business is suffering because of the high cost of diesel – Obasanjo

Fear of terrorist attacks spread throughout Nigeria’s south-west

16 dead, five injured in Lagos auto crash

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

More insecurity than one country can handle – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari stated yesterday that the problem of insecurity has grown beyond the scope of what any one nation can successfully manage.

In addition, he praised international cooperation in addressing security issues both globally and domestically in Nigeria and urged increased cooperation to combat terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

At the regional level, President Buhari stated that Nigeria had been collaborating with other ECOWAS members and other regional groups to combat issues like terrorism, transnational crime, maritime crimes like piracy and illegal fishing in our waterways, illicit drug and people trafficking, banditry, and unconstitutional regime changes.

In the run-up to the elections in 2023, he urged diplomats to keep an eye on political developments in the nation while adhering to their professional norms of non-interference.

President Buhari highlighted that Nigeria’s national elections were rapidly approaching and that party representatives running at various levels were starting to forge agreement within their respective organizations in anticipation of the impending start of campaigns across the nation.

The President additionally counseled the diplomats to concentrate on building on the achievements of their forerunners.

UK licenses 266 Nigerian doctors in two months

The General Medical Council, which issues licenses and keeps track of the official register of medical professionals in the United Kingdom, licensed at least 266 Nigerian doctors in June and July 2022.

The implication is that despite efforts by the Federal Government to block the emigration of physicians and other health professionals from the nation amid a rising brain drain of professionals in the nation, at least three Nigerian doctors were licensed each day in June and July 2022.

The number of Nigeria-trained doctors in the UK currently stands at 9,976.

Other doctors of Nigerian descent who did not have their medical education in Nigeria are not included in the statistics.

Following India and Pakistan, Nigeria currently has the third-highest number of foreign doctors working in the UK.

However, there is a doctor shortage in the nation.

Worryingly, Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million people, has a doctor-to-patient ratio that is still lower than the World Health Organization’s recommendation of 1:600.

The Nigerian Medical Association has continued to call on the Federal Government to provide a thriving environment for doctors and health workers to curb the massive brain drain.

My business is suffering because of the high cost of diesel – Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria, claims that his fish business is being negatively impacted by the high cost of diesel and the country’s exchange rate.

Fish farmer Mr. Obasanjo gave a speech at the South-west Fish Farmers Price Sustainability Group Congress on Tuesday at his home in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr. Obasanjo stated that rising diesel costs and steadily rising fish feed costs will eventually drive Nigerian fish producers out of business.

He recommended the farmers come to an agreement on reasonable rates that might be used to support their operations.

He added that farmers could no longer depend on customers who would come by and buy the fish for whatever price suited them, without taking into account the impact of the market’s present prices on the production of such fish.

Amoo Tunbosun, the group’s president, claimed that the nation now imports 2.6 million metric tonnes of fish every year to make up for the 3.6 million metric tonnes it eats annually.

“If everything were to be right with our economy, this congress wouldn’t have been necessary.

“So, the farmers must be heard. We are also virtually key players in the industry. In fact, we play an important role across the value chain of the industry. But the major challenge we have over time is that we are not able to speak with one voice”, he said.

Fear of terrorist attacks spread throughout Nigeria’s south-west

The police in Ekiti State are the most recent security organization to declare that they have started stepping up security in border towns within the state due to reports of an impending terrorist attack.

The alarm is not being treated lightly by the command, according to the state’s police commissioner, Morounkeji Adesina, even if it has not yet been verified.

In coordination with other sister agencies and regional security systems, he claimed to have directed the escalation of security in all border towns.

He stated that in order to avoid being caught off guard, his agents were also monitoring some suspected forests throughout the state.

South-west Nigeria has progressively come to fear a terrorist strike after terrorists struck the federal capital of Abuja on multiple occasions.

The anxiety was brought on by last week’s social media reports of terrorists breaking into nearby forests.

Last week, Gani Adams, the president of the O’dua People’s Congress, also expressed concern about bandits who had invaded the vast forests in the states of Oyo, Ondo, and Osun.

Following rumors of a planned attack by gunmen from border villages, the Lagos police announced on Sunday that their officers had been put on notice.

A day earlier, the State Security Services (SSS) detained a suspected Boko Haram leader who was posing as a security guard in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

16 dead, five injured in Lagos auto crash

16 people were killed and 5 were hurt in a two-vehicle collision early on Tuesday near Alaro City, Epe region of Lagos State.

23 male adults of legal age were engaged in the collision; 16 of them died, five sustained life-threatening injuries, and two escaped without harm.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Command, confirmed the accident and highlighted that irresponsible driving was to blame for the disaster, which happened at 3:00 am.

Olabisi Sonusi, the command’s FRSC Public Education Officer, said that the five injured people had been taken to a hospital.

“The vehicles involved in the crash were a white bus with Registration number KTN 262YJ and an Articulated truck (Registration Number unknown).

“FRSC operatives and other emergency management agencies are on ground, ensuring prompt recovery and evacuation of all crashed vehicles.

“The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Command Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, therefore, advised motorists to always avoid night journey because of impaired visibility at that hour.

“He also admonished the motoring public always to observe construction signage and speed limits at such zones.

“Ogungbemide is also using this medium to commiserate with the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery”, Olabisi said in a statement.