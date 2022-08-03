Will Modella turn on her friend Daniella or destroy the ship of her fellow model and beauty queen, Beauty? #BBNaijaS7

Modella, Level 2 new housemate, had her first diary session, and the much-anticipated session provided fans with a clear understanding of her objective in the house.

Because she can’t be kicked out of the house until Biggie says so, she is referred to as a “fake housemate.”

She was officially welcomed into the Level 2 House on Sunday, surprising the other housemates who were apprehensively waiting for an eviction that evening.

Only former HOH Eloswag was aware that there would not be an eviction because Biggie shared the information with him after he was exempt from last week’s requirement to nominate any housemates for potential elimination.

While fans are aware that Modella (Level 2) and Deji (Level 1) are “fake housemates” who were added for a specific purpose, none of the 24 housemates are aware of Biggie’s plan.

In her first diary session, Modella described her time at the house, her relationships with the other housemates, and the poignant events that took place in the Level 2 House.

Biggie then goes ahead to request a favor from the housemate, pointing out how some of her other housemates are losing sight of the house’s primary objective while engaging in love relationships.

Biggie has given Modella the gentle order to assist him in “scattering the ships” by any means she sees fit.

This implies that Modella must engage romantically in one of the relationships that are currently developing in the Level 2 house.

Because Daniella is a close friend of hers, she admits to Biggie that the “Khalid and Daniella” ship may be difficult to scatter, but she will try.

Phyna’s most recent relationship with Eloswag, the sinking ship between “Groovy and Beauty,” or any other ship in the house, are all worthy candidates for her attention as well.

Modella could possibly be the final straw in the already sinking ship between Groovy and Beauty.

Groovy’s love dance with Chomzy at the Saturday night party and her subsequent outburst of rage toward Ilebaye, which resulted in Biggie punishing her with a strike, have left Beauty in an extremely traumatized state for the last couple of days.

During his diary session, Groovy told Big Brother that he was prepared to hit it off with any lady, living up to his true name of Groovy: The Ladies Man.

Beauty hinted at this, and she expects more women to become romantically involved with Groovy in the future.

During her diary session, Beauty praised Modella, calling her a nice lady, a great friend, and a fellow model and beauty queen.

Would Modella turn on her friend Daniella or let Beauty, another model and beauty queen, down?

We are all looking forward to the drama in the next couple of days.