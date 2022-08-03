Fluidé Homes Partners With Mint Organic Care To Elevate Her Customers’ Homely Experience

Fluidé Homes delightedly partnered with Mint on August 1st, 2022.

“There is no better way to start a new month than to build new partnerships.

We are excited to partner with Mint Organic Care and to announce that you can now shop their aromatherapy line online and at our flagship store.

Mint Organic Care and Fluidé Homes are ready to elevate your homely experience.”

Fluidé Homes curates and designs the finest home goods that deepen clients’ consciousness about sleep, good living, and wellness to make their homely experience more enjoyable.

And Mint is an organic care brand that prides itself in creating locally made and fully-natural bath, body and aromatherapy comforts.

As a result of this partnership, Fluidé and Mint customers can now easily shop Mint’s range of products: Room Sprays, Diffusers, Candles and Car Fresheners from Fluidé’s Lagos store.

This partnership will further help Fluidé’s customers improve their home, self-care and quality sleep needs.

Visit – fluideng.net to know all about Fluidé Homes and their offerings.

Walk in store is located at 12a Emma Abimbola Cole, Lekki Phase One.

