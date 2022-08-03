Here’s all you need to know about the Kelis and Beyoncé drama

A song on Beyoncé’s most recent album, Renaissance, has an interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake.”

The song “Energy” lists Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo from the Neptunes as its songwriters.

Kelis claimed that she was not informed that her music would be sampled on Renaissance prior to the album’s release.

Kelis then commented on a post from the @kelistrends fan page. The singer with the verified account for her company, Bounty & Full, said, “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding.”

“I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems. Some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

In a subsequent comment, Kelis wrote, “it’s not a collab it’s theft.”

In two videos that she released on Instagram, Kelis elaborated on her thoughts.

“My real beef is not only with Beyoncé because, at the end of the day, she sampled a record. She’s copied me before, she’s done stuff before, so have many other artists. It’s fine. I don’t care about that,” the singer said.

Kelis is not the first musician who has been taken aback by being sampled or interpolated on Renaissance.

The album’s debut single, “Break My Soul,” borrows some lyrics from Robin S.’ “Show Me Love,” therefore it gives writers Allen George and Fred McFarlane credit (but not Robin S.).

Before the single’s release, Robin S. said in an interview with Good Morning Britain that she had no formal communication with Beyoncé and her team. Instead, she learned about the use of her music via her son, who informed her that she was “trending all over the place.”

“Energy” as it appears on streaming sites like Apple Music and Tidal, no longer has the interpolation. It’s interesting to note that the interpolation is still listed in the official credits on Beyoncé’s website, which states that “Milkshake” was written by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo and performed by Kelis.

Beyoncé, who is renowned for being enigmatic, experienced some exceptional setbacks with Renaissance.

First of all, the Lemonade sequel was leaked two days beforehand in Europe.

Then, shortly after the album’s official release, Beyonce’s team confirmed that the term “spaz” would be removed from the song “Heated,” after many pointed out that it’s frequently used as an ableist slur (Coincidentally, Lizzo was chastised for using the same word in her song “Grrrls” back in June, and she changed her lyrics as well).

Nevertheless, Queen Bey was able to secure two Songs of the Week with the project: “BREAK MY SOUL” and “ALIEN SUPERSTAR.”