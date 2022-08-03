Many Nigerians report feeling less secure now than they did five years ago- World Risk Report

A recent study reveals that the majority of Nigerians feel less secure than they did five years ago, despite President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria’s frequent statements that security has increased under his rule.

According to the World Risk Poll research, 61% of Nigerians say they feel less safe now than they did five years ago, which is 3 out of 5 people. The study was written by the independent, international organization Lloyd’s Register Foundation, which works to create a safer world.

The organization studied people’s experiences and perceptions of commonly faced risks, from pandemics and climate change to work-related accidents and traffic collisions, in order to get a global picture of the risk landscape. Data from 125,000 people in 121 countries were collected by the organization.

The foundation stated that its goal is to assist governments, regulators, intergovernmental organizations, corporations, NGOs, communities, and researchers in using the data to guide and focus programs and policies that save lives and make people feel safer.

They also hope that the World Risk Poll will inspire other organizations to collaborate with them on projects and efforts that address the challenges identified.

Nigeria is the nation with the fourth-highest percentage of citizens who say they feel less safe than they did five years ago, after only Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Venezuela, according to data collected in 2021.

At 61 percent, this figure has dramatically climbed by 26 percentage points from the most recent World Risk Poll in 2019, when 35% of Nigerians said they felt unsafe.

A wave of crime and violence that hit the nation in 2021, including terrorism and kidnappings, is likely to blame for this spike, the research concluded. The Covid-19 epidemic may have had a part.

50% of the 1,000 Nigerians surveyed reported that they or a loved one had suffered significant damage as a result of violent crime in the previous two years. This is more than twice as many as in 2019 when this percentage was 22%.

According to Sarah Cumbers, Director of Evidence and Insight at the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, “The results from Nigeria are quite troubling. Despite a widespread epidemic, the respondents’ persistent concern indicates that more has to be done to increase safety.

“Although violent crime was the perceived danger to safety that was greatest, other factors, such as traffic accidents and extreme weather, also received high marks”, she added.

“Governments and other policymakers must collaborate with communities to develop strategies to protect people from future pandemics that also account for the other risks they may now find themselves even more vulnerable to,” says the World Bank. “This is especially true in regions that already face widespread poverty and instability.”

Road or traffic accidents (59%) and extreme weather (49%) are some safety dangers that Nigerians are “very anxious” about, as well as the work they undertake (37 percent).

Significantly, responses indicating that individuals were extremely concerned about 2021 increased across all risk categories that Nigerians were surveyed about in 2019.

The survey also indicates increased worries over climate change and mental health, as well as a global underestimating of work-related harm hazards, but one of its most interesting results is that COVID-19 only rates fourth among respondents’ most listed dangers.