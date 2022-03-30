Let’s draw our attention to the last 72 hours and how we forget easily

If we recall how we recycle political leaders, we will understand what ‘forget easily’ means. We may not even need to mention names. They are before our eyes, and many of them would be contesting again for different political positions in 2023. But, that’s beside the case here.

Deaths have become commonplace in Nigeria. If it weren’t a disease like malaria, HIV, or diabetes, it is deaths by terrorism – which has taken the lives of more people than the media has reported.

On March 29, the Nigerian military authority dismissed various media reports that bandits shut the Kaduna International Airport during an attack on the facility on Saturday, saying, “The incident happened six kilometres away from the terminal and outside the Airport perimeter fence.”

According to the military authority, 12 of the bandits were killed during the incident.

Briefing Journalists at the scene of the attack, Garrison Commander, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Uriah Opuene, Air Force Base Commander, Air Commodore, Ademuyiwa Adedoyin, in the presence of the Kaduna Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “There are several layers of security at the Airport, and the bandits could not have dared to attack it. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the bandits were just passing through the back of the Airport towards Riyawa village, when they sighted the security man engaged by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, to watch over its metrological equipment around the axis.”

On his part, the NAF Base Commander said security around the airport general area had been beefed up since the security of the Nigerian Defence Academy NDA, was breached last year, noting that “bandits don’t have the audacity to attack Kaduna Airport.”

Similarly, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, said new measures are being taken to strengthen security at all the nation’s airports.

But, the attack happened – within or outside the Airport’s premises.

In fact, according to the airport manager, Amina Salami, the gunmen breached the perimeter fence of the airport at about 1 pm and shot a security guard who was patrolling the area at the time.

In October 2021, suspected bandits blew up the Kaduna-Abuja rail track with explosives, other incidents happened along the same corridor, then passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna route were attacked on Monday, March 28, 2022 – the government had ignored the previous signs as they did with the Abuja-Kaduna road.

Eight persons including Dr Chinelo, and a 29-year-old lawyer identified as Farida Sule Mohammed were killed during the attack.

The Kaduna government has since released the passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9.

Security agents were obviously late to this attack, so, people were kidnapped and others are receiving treatment having being injured.

Whether it is Boko Haram and ISWAP groups in the North East, the North West bandits and the armed herdsmen who are active in the Middle Belt, or gunmen in other parts of the country, Nigeria is gradually becoming a war zone – and this is not exaggerated.

If we add the increased spate of body parts harvesting, we would be looking at scary numbers that may persuade everyone to take just any boat and run.

But, the main problem is we all no longer scream and cry, and show sadness, beyond 24 hours. It is like we do not even remember how to cry anymore.

We move so swiftly away from the reports of these deaths because we are now so used to this person or the person dying – say we are gradually losing our humanity.

This looks worse when we remember that some of the headlines are ignored because…’they have not yet hit home’; not forgetting that tribalism plays a great role in showing empathy.

That is not the end of it. The government hardly shows any political will to end the increased rate of insecurity and will keep playing politics with the lives of innocent Nigerians.

This set of politicians, some currently in government, may be contesting in 2023, and when they throw their manifesto, we will forget how they are all part of the current processes.

Unless you disagree and have facts to back this up.