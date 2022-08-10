Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists release seven more train passengers

Another seven hostages, including a family of six and a woman, were freed by the terrorists that assaulted the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on March 28.

The names of the six members of the released family are Abdubakar Idris Garba, his wife Maryam Abubakar Bobo, and their eldest child, 10-year-old Ibrahim Abubakar Garba.

Others include Zainab Abubakar Garba, the youngest, who is just one and a half years old, Imran Abubakar Garba, who is five, and Fatima Abubakar Garba, who is seven.

Abubakar Idris Garba, a National Assembly Service Commission staff member, is the son of a former Military Administrator of Kano and Benue States.

A 60-year-old lady named Hajia Aisha Hassan was also released, allegedly as a result of lately deteriorating life-threatening health issues.

Despite withdrawing as a mediator, Tukur Mamu, Publisher of the Kaduna-based Desert Herald, and Media Consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a contentious Islamic cleric, told journalists in Kaduna that the seven captives had been freed.

According to Mamu, the seven were freed as a result of Gumi, his principal, stepping in.

Apparently troubled by the beating of the captives, Gumi reportedly reached out to the terrorists for the first time in the four months since the abduction story began, asking them to “consider the release of the poor children and their innocent parents.”

Mamu, on the other hand, stated that the family of six was rescued thanks to the efforts of Sheikh Gumi and the backing of a serving Senator from the North.

The terrorists have continued to free the hostages who had been held captive for more than four months.

Following the release of the fifth group of seven hostages on Wednesday, the terrorists still have 28 captives after releasing 33 hostages.