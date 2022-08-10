Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists release seven more train passengers

Another seven hostages, including a family of six and a woman, were freed by the terrorists that assaulted the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on March 28.

The names of the six members of the released family are Abdubakar Idris Garba, his wife Maryam Abubakar Bobo, and their eldest child, 10-year-old Ibrahim Abubakar Garba.

Others include Zainab Abubakar Garba, the youngest, who is just one and a half years old, Imran Abubakar Garba, who is five, and Fatima Abubakar Garba, who is seven.

Abubakar Idris Garba, a National Assembly Service Commission staff member, is the son of a former Military Administrator of Kano and Benue States.

A 60-year-old lady named Hajia Aisha Hassan was also released, allegedly as a result of lately deteriorating life-threatening health issues.

Despite withdrawing as a mediator, Tukur Mamu, Publisher of the Kaduna-based Desert Herald, and Media Consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a contentious Islamic cleric, told journalists in Kaduna that the seven captives had been freed.

According to Mamu, the seven were freed as a result of Gumi, his principal, stepping in.

Apparently troubled by the beating of the captives, Gumi reportedly reached out to the terrorists for the first time in the four months since the abduction story began, asking them to “consider the release of the poor children and their innocent parents.”

Mamu, on the other hand, stated that the family of six was rescued thanks to the efforts of Sheikh Gumi and the backing of a serving Senator from the North.

The terrorists have continued to free the hostages who had been held captive for more than four months.

Following the release of the fifth group of seven hostages on Wednesday, the terrorists still have 28 captives after releasing 33 hostages.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose August 9, 2022

Owo Church Massacre Suspects Arrested – General Irabor

The suspects in a terrorism attack on the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo have been taken into custody two ...

Joshua Ononose August 8, 2022

Like other professional lackeys, Sanwo-Olu’s entire career has been made possible by the interventions of powerful patrons – Jandor

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Jandor, has taken to social media to respond to some of the claims ...

Joshua Ononose August 5, 2022

How Lagos soldiers tortured and killed a police officer in Lagos

Monday Orukpe, a police inspector, allegedly passed away on Wednesday in Lagos as a result of the injuries he got ...

YNaija July 6, 2022

Defence minister says all 64 Boko Haram suspects escaped from Kuje prison

Bashir Magashi, Minister of Defence, says all Boko Haram suspects in Kuje prison in the federal capital territory (FCT) escaped. The minister spoke on ...

YNaija July 5, 2022

US court postpones sentencing of Hushpuppi, again

A United States Central District Court in California has postponed the sentencing of Nigerian fraudster Ramon Abass known as Hushpuppi ...

YNaija July 4, 2022

Lagos govt. shuts down Redeemer’s school over death of 5-year-old pupil 

Following the death of a five-year-old pupil, Chidera Eze, during a swimming lesson in May 2022, the Lagos Ministry of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail