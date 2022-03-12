SGF praises Nigeria’s security situation but these cases say otherwise

It is most unlikely that the stories of kidnappings, banditry, body parts harvesting, increased robbery in states like Lagos are exaggerated. In fact, it is true that they are under-reported. But, Boss Mustapha, Nigeria’s Secretary to the Government of the Federation, lives in a glass house, is escorted everywhere by security agents and may have no idea.

On March 10, the day when wives of security agents protested the deaths of their husbands who were security agents, Boss Mustapha exaggerated, saying that Nigeria’s security situation is improving. He may have been celebrating the small wins, but, what really is a small win?

In fact, Premium Times reported that 486 people were killed across Nigeria in first three weeks of 2022.

Daily Times did another story on four Ritual killing cases that shook Nigerians in 2022. This was before the Bamise Ayanwola case. The FG saw the increase in cases of ritual killings and audio-promised to declare an emergency.

But, Boss Mustapha said insurgency in the north-east and threats of separatists in the south-east have reduced “considerably”, adding that over 30,000 insurgents alongside their families have so far surrendered.

“The security situation has relatively improved across all parts of the country,” he said.

“The threats of the separatists in the south-east and parts of south-south geo-political zones have reduced in traction. Our waters are now calm and we no longer receive reports of daily attacks by pirates.

“Troops of operation Sharan Daji, in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and other intelligence/security and paramilitary agencies, have sustained an onslaught against the criminal elements.”

But, what are these stories?

Bandits kill 65 persons, abduct others in Niger, Kebbi

About 65 persons mostly members of the local vigilante were reportedly killed by bandits in border communities in Niger and Kebbi states between Sunday and Wednesday, March 8.

It was gathered that the killings took place in Tungan Magajiya, Rijau local government area and Paikpa village in Munya local government area of Niger and Sakaba local government area of Kebbi.

Gunmen in Northwest Nigeria Kill 19 Security Personnel

Gunmen killed 19 security personnel, including 13 soldiers, in an assault in the northwest Nigerian state of Kebbi.

The battle erupted March 8 in Kanya, a village in Danko-Wasagu district, just a day after dozens of members of a self-defense militia were killed in the same area.

Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian market

In February, gunmen attacked a cattle market in southeast Nigeria, killing eight traders and 51 cows.

“There was an attack on the cattle market in Aba by unknown gunmen who killed eight traders and 51 cows on Tuesday,” state police spokesman Geoffery Ogbonna told AFP.

Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria’s northwest, residents say

Dozens of gunmen on motorbikes ransacked a village and killed more than 50 people in the latest violence in northwest Nigeria, residents said Sunday, January 16.

Local elder Abdullahi Karman Unashi told Reuters that the men entered Dankade village in Kebbi state on Friday night and exchanged gunfire with soldiers and policemen.

2022 Zamfara massacres

From January 4-6, 2022, over 200 people were killed by bandits in Zamfara State. This was the deadliest terrorist attack in recent Nigerian history.

In a report by Dataphyte, one thousand, four hundred and eight-six (1,486) Nigerians were victims of the insecurity situation in the country in January 2022. Of this figure, killings accounted for 62% as 915 people lost their lives while the remaining 571 (38%) were victims of kidnapping.

In another report, 138 persons, including security personnel, were reported killed, while 101 others were abducted in violent attacks across the country in the last one week, Nigeria Security Tracker, published by former United States Ambassador, John Campbell, has said. The latest update, which covered January 29 to February 4, showed an increase in the number of violent attacks, compared to the previous week.

El-Rufai seeks help as bandits kill 1,192, kidnap 3,348 in Kaduna

Receiving reports of the security challenges facing the state compiled by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the governor said Kaduna lost 1,192 residents to bandits attacks across the state in 2021, while 3,348 citizens were kidnapped.

The fatality figure represents an average of three residents daily in 2021. The report also shows that there is a 27.21 per cent increase in deaths, compared to 2020.

Indeed, Nigeria has moved to sixth in the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI), following successes in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

The country dropped two places from fourth, a position it has occupied since 2017.

The GTI indicated that Nigeria, Syria, and Somalia are the only nations, among the 10 most affected by terrorism, to get an improved score from 2020 to 2021.

According to the report, there was a decline in the number of terrorism-related deaths in Nigeria. It attributed this to the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, and the Federal Government’s efforts at defeating the group.

But, what’s there to celebrate if bandits have taken over, major highways are unsafe, cities have seen an increased number of street kids who would break a cars glass to steal from people, body parts harvesting is becoming a norm, internet fraudsters (Yahoo +) are adding numbers?

We can’t be recording these everyday and talk of improvement.