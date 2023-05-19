FG Confirms Litigation Won’t Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration; Tems Breaks Record on US Music Chart, Surpasses Rihanna and Beyoncé | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG Confirms Litigation Won’t Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration

FG Confirms Litigation Won’t Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration

The Federal Government has reassured the public that the upcoming inauguration of President-Elect Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, will proceed as scheduled, despite ongoing litigation. Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, addressed the matter during a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday.

Mustapha, who also serves as the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC), emphasized that the May 29 ceremony holds significant importance and will not be affected by legal challenges. In support of his statement, he cited past instances where litigation occurred following presidential elections but did not hinder the inauguration process.

“During the election of former President Shehu Shagari, there was a court case, yet the inauguration took place,” Mustapha recalled. “Likewise, when former President Olusegun Obasanjo was elected, litigation arose but we proceeded with the swearing-in. It was only former President Goodluck Jonathan who did not pursue litigation.”

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation noted that the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act outline procedures for addressing election-related litigations. These provisions ensure that the inauguration of duly elected officials can proceed, regardless of legal challenges.

Furthermore, Mustapha disclosed that several Heads of Governments have expressed their interest in attending the inauguration ceremony, further underscoring its significance and the attention it has garnered.

As the anticipation builds for President-Elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-Elect Kashim Shettima to assume their respective roles, the Federal Government remains steadfast in upholding the constitutional process and ensuring a smooth transition of power.

Tems Breaks Record on US Music Chart, Surpasses Rihanna and Beyoncé

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, widely known as Tems, has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing American female music stars on the Billboard chart. Her hit song ‘Free Mind’ has broken the record for the longest-running number one by a female artist in Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart history.

Maintaining its position at the top of the chart for 17 consecutive weeks, ‘Free Mind’ has set a new benchmark for female artists. This remarkable accomplishment showcases Tems’ undeniable talent and growing influence in the music industry.

‘Free Mind’ initially debuted on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart last year, marking Tems as the first Nigerian female soloist to feature as a lead on the chart. The song’s success is a testament to Tems’ unique sound and captivating vocals that have resonated with a global audience.

Featured on Tems’ debut Extended Play (EP), ‘Free Mind’ has garnered millions of streams in the United States across various major digital streaming platforms. The song’s popularity and longevity on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart reflect its widespread appeal and the growing recognition of Tems’ musical prowess.

Tinubu’s Inauguration Programs Commence Thursday, Over 65 World Leaders Invited by FG

The upcoming inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29 will witness the presence of approximately 65 world leaders, including Heads of State. The event, which marks the nation’s seventh transition ceremony, will also be graced by past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organizations, prominent Nigerians, and representatives from foreign governments and agencies.

The inauguration activities will commence on Thursday with the investiture of Tinubu as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger. These ceremonial events will take place at Eagle Square in Abuja.

A director from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that numerous African leaders have expressed their interest in attending the inauguration, with invitations extended to all 54 African countries. Furthermore, it is expected that around 65 world leaders from Africa, Europe, and America will participate in the event. Notable representatives from Nigeria’s traditional allies, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Germany, Finland, Jamaica, Japan, Israel, Turkey, and others, are anticipated to be present at the high-profile ceremony.

During a press briefing in Abuja, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, Boss Mustapha, revealed the attendance of scores of world leaders at the inauguration. He emphasized that preparations for Tinubu’s swearing-in are progressing despite ongoing legal challenges by the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, at the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned further proceedings in Atiku’s petition until Friday, allowing time for pre-hearing sessions and consideration of pending applications. The court will determine the number of witnesses allowed for each party and allocate time for cross-examination. Mustapha urged the parties to collaborate and reach agreements on the modalities to be adopted.

In addition to the inauguration ceremony, Mustapha unveiled the program for May 25, during which Tinubu and Shettima will receive honors as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, respectively. Transition documents will also be handed over to the President-elect and Vice President-elect on that day.

We’ve Spent N200bn for 2023 Census Preparation – NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) has disclosed that approximately N200 billion has been expended on the preparations for the 2023 population and housing census. Nasir Kwarra, the executive chairman of the commission, made this revelation during a breakfast meeting held on Thursday. He stated that the funds allocated were part of the N800 billion budget expected from the federal government for the entire census process.

Kwarra further explained that the expenses covered over five years of groundwork in anticipation of the census. Conducting a digital census comes with significant costs as the commission needs to procure equipment and data required for the exercise. To ensure the success of the census, the NPC has recruited over one million personnel who will be involved in carrying out a credible and acceptable digital census.

The executive chairman emphasized the importance of sustaining the momentum in preparing for the census, as the commission aims to establish a solid foundation for future census activities. Kwarra assured the public of the commission’s dedication to conducting a reliable and accurate census.

Inuwa Jalingo, the census manager, also expressed the commission’s commitment to conducting a digital census. He highlighted the commission’s efforts to establish a robust quality dashboard and ensure the availability of accurate data for the exercise.

In April, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the postponement of the census, which was initially scheduled to take place nationwide between May 3 and 5. Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, announced the delay, stating that the new date for the census would be determined by the incoming administration.

The NPC’s investment in the preparation for the 2023 census underscores the significance attached to accurate population data, which is crucial for effective governance, planning, and resource allocation in Nigeria.

Police Apprehend Two Suspects in Anambra for Attacking US Embassy Staff

The Anambra State Police Command has made significant progress in the investigation of Tuesday’s attack on the US Consulate Convoy in Ogbaru Local Government Area, as two suspects have been apprehended. The preliminary findings indicate that a total of seven individuals lost their lives during the assault, including three US Consulate officials and four Mobile Police escorts.

In an update provided by the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng, it was revealed that a Joint Security Task Force, comprising tactical teams from the police, as well as troops from the Nigerian Army and Navy, conducted a raid on the suspects’ hideout located in Ugwuaneocha community within Ogbaru LGA. However, upon their arrival, the camp was found deserted. Nevertheless, the camp was set ablaze, and two individuals of interest were apprehended and are currently undergoing police interrogation.

During a press briefing held at the State Police Command headquarters in Amawbia, Commissioner Echeng disclosed that the victims included five male officials from the US Embassy and four armed police escorts from Lagos. They were on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in the Ogbaru area and were traveling in a convoy consisting of two vehicles when the attack took place.

The Commissioner assured the public that further investigations are ongoing, and the findings will be shared at an appropriate time.