Angelina Jolie Launches ‘Atelier Jolie’: Fashion’s Hidden Heroes Spotlighted

Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress and style icon, has taken a bold step in the fashion industry by unveiling her latest venture, Atelier Jolie.

Through an Instagram post that garnered attention from her massive following of 14.3 million, Jolie introduced this passion project to the world. The creative collective, set to launch in the upcoming fall season, aims to be a sanctuary where creativity flourishes for all.

According to Jolie, Atelier Jolie will serve as a collaborative space, bringing together talented individuals such as expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from various corners of the globe.

This endeavor has been years in the making, emphasizing Jolie’s commitment to highlighting the unsung heroes of fashion: the individuals responsible for creating the garments, fabrics, and embroideries.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, a source close to the project revealed that Jolie’s vision is to foster a culture of respect and recognition for these often-overlooked individuals. By providing a platform that celebrates craftsmanship and quality, Jolie hopes to contribute to a reduction in waste—an issue she finds deeply important. Her personal commitment to sustainability is evident through her penchant for re-wearing designer pieces at high-profile events.

In her Instagram caption, Jolie expressed that the inspiration for Atelier Jolie stemmed from her profound appreciation and respect for the talented tailors and makers she has collaborated with throughout her career.

She firmly believes that these makers deserve greater recognition within the industry. To further align the project with her sustainable ethos, Atelier Jolie will exclusively utilize leftover garments, vintage materials of exceptional quality, and deadstock fabrics. Furthermore, the collective will empower fashion enthusiasts to revive and upcycle their own clothing, breathing new life into what would otherwise be discarded.

The official website of Atelier Jolie highlights the organization’s commitment to diversity, aiming to assemble a team that includes apprenticeships for refugees and other underappreciated groups, providing them with dignified positions based on their skills. Through collaboration with global artisans and creators, Jolie hopes to both promote and preserve the cultural heritage and foster the growth of their own businesses.

The mission of reducing waste and creating clothing with enduring value is a cause that Jolie has championed for years. A notable example is when her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, graced the red carpet in a striking black-and-white printed Dior dress from the house’s Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection, which had previously been worn by Jolie herself at a global press conference for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019. The concept of passing down cherished garments for generations is one that Jolie embraces wholeheartedly. In another instance, Jolie’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt wore her mother’s 2014 Oscars gown to a 2021 premiere of Eternals, symbolizing the timeless nature of fashion and the sentimental value attached to meaningful pieces.

Angelina Jolie’s foray into the fashion world with Atelier Jolie signifies her commitment to championing the hidden heroes of the industry. Through this creative collective, she aspires to revolutionize the fashion landscape, focusing on sustainability, inclusivity, and craftsmanship. By leveraging her influential platform, Jolie intends to shed light on the cultural richness of global artisans while leaving a lasting impact on the development of their businesses.

With Atelier Jolie, Jolie is not just making a statement in the fashion world but also paving the way for a more conscious and inclusive future.