Entertainment roundup: Lupita Nyong’o joins Jordan Peele for the world premiere of ‘Us’; ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 trailer breaks HBO viewing record | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Lupita Nyong’o joins Jordan Peele for the world premiere of ‘Us’

Us, Jordan Peele’s eagerly anticipated follow-up to Get Out, had its world premiere on Friday night at SXSW, Austin. Peele, joined by the cast of the film – Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Elizabeth Moss – was widely and critically praised as the new master of horror and suspense.

Us is a horror film about a picturesque black family whose annual summer vacation goes sideways when they find themselves ambushed by their own doppelgängers. Us hits cinemas March 22, 2019.

‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 trailer breaks HBO viewing record

On Wednesday, HBO surprise-dropped the official trailer of Game of Thrones season eight, and all was right with the world. Importantly, the trailer has already broken HBO’s viewing record, hitting 81 million views in 24 hours. Previously, the trailer for Game of Thrones season 7 held this record at 61 million views.

The new, official Thrones‘ trailer has Arya running, Cersei still the wine enthusiast, and Jon with Daenerys. But more importantly: LOOK AT ALL THIS NEW FOOTAGE!

Idris Elba replaces Will Smith as Deadshot in ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel

Hollywood hunk Idris Elba has replaced Will Smith in the sequel to Suicide Squad, due out on August 6, 2021. Smith, who’s starring in Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, reportedly pulled out from Suicide Squad due to tight scheduling. Suicide Squad 2 will be directed by James Gunn,

Angelina Jolie returns for ‘Maleficient 2’

Disney’s iconic fairytale retelling of Sleeping Beauty aka Maleficent continues with a sequel. Titled Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie reprises her role and just-released teaser poster is just as terrifying as it is beautiful. Those horns seem to have grown twice in size, though. Mistress of Evil hits cinemas October 19, 2019.