Entertainment roundup: Angelina Jolie may join the MCU in ‘The Eternals’; Silverbird Group signs pact with streaming company Streamliner | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Angelina Jolie may join the MCU in The Eternal

Guys, brace yourselves. Angelina Jolie could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next roll out of films from Marvel. Good bye, phase three. Titled The Eternals, the Jack Kirby‘s Marvel comics which focuses on a race of super-powered and immortal beings who were created by the cosmic god-like beings known as the Celestials, will be be directed by indie director Chloe Zhao.

Jolie has never starred in a superhero film, so hook The Eternals to my veins already.

Silverbird Group signs pact with streaming company Streamliner

The Silverbird Group recently signed a deal with American streaming company Streamliner at the second Nollywood in Hollywood film exhibition at the Egyptian theater in Hollywood. In a press statement released by Streamliner, the partnership with Silverbird will give Nollywood content providers and filmmakers the opportunity to thrive on a platform that provides financial empowerment.

Tope Oshin joins MTV Shuga Naija as producer

Up North director Tope Oshin has been tapped as producer of the next installment of MTV Shuga Naija. Oshin, who isn’t new to the drama series wherein she worked in the capacity of casting director in season four, will be taking over affairs from Chris Ihidero who previously held the position as producer. That said, MTV Shuga Naija currently has no LGBTQ representation, excluding queer perspectives from the conversation of HIV/AIDS and safe sex. With Oshin coming on board, we hope this changes.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z honoured with Vanguard Award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

On Thursday, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were recipients of the Vangaurd Award for LGBTQ advocacy at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. Beyoncé went on to dedicate the award to her Uncle Johnny: “the most fabulous gay man, who helped raise me and my sister. He lived his truth. He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country was not as accepting. Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived. I’m hopeful that his struggle served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely. LGBTQI rights are human rights. To choose who you love is your human right, how you identify and see yourself is your human right, who you make love to and take that ass to Red Lobster is your human right.”

She concluded by acknowledging her husband “for making incredible strides toward changing stigmas in the hip hop community,” adding that she was proud “to watch him take those steps and to stand right next to him.”