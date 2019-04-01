The Big 5: Gbajabiamila joins race for speaker of House of Representative; Many injured as gunmen attack Kogi fishing festival | Other top stories

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched an audacious move to win to its side 13 All Progressives Congress (APC) senators-elect as part of a grand design to hijack the leadership of the 9th Senate.

But the alleged plot has leaked to the APC, which has launched a counter move of its own to avoid a repeat of the 2015 infiltration of its ranks in the National Assembly by the PDP, a highly placed party source revealed on Saturday night. The APC is in talks with all its state governors and national leaders to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s choices for the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House who may be named this week.

Many injured as gunmen attack Kogi fishing festival

This year’s edition of the annual Dankwo fishing festival in Lokoja, ended abruptly on Sunday afternoon after three unknown gunmen opened fire on participants. The gunmen, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), stormed the Kabawa Waterfront venue in two engine boats about an hour into the festival, and launched their attack, leaving many injured.

Obi hails Tinubu’s advice on VAT

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Peter Obi has commended the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his position on Value Added Tax (VAT).

Tinubu had, in Abuja on Thursday, advised the Federal Government against increasing VAT rate, as being canvassed by the Minister of National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma and the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Babatunde Fowler. In a statement Sunday by his media office, Obi described Asiwaju Tinubu’s advice as gratifying and made a lot of economic sense given the situation in the country.