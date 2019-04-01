The Big 5: Gbajabiamila joins race for speaker of House of Representative; Many injured as gunmen attack Kogi fishing festival | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

Gbajabiamila joins race House of Representative Speaker

The Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), has officially joined the race for the office of the Speaker of the 9th Assembly. Gbajabiamila, in company of 170 members-elect, made his intention known on Sunday in Abuja. Addressing an audience of lawmakers, journalists and well-wishers, Mr Gbajabiamila said he sought the office to bring government closer to the people.

Police promote three CPS to AIG, 8913 senior officers

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 8,916 senior Police officers to their next substantive ranks to fill existing vacancies. Three Commissioners of Police, Jona Mava, Olushola David and Titus Larmode, were similarly elevated to the next rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police. A statement by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in Abuja on Sunday, said the acting appointments of two Commissioners of Police, Rudolf Obe (Works department) and Danladi Lalas (Air Wing), were also confirmed.
APC moves against PDP plot to snatch 13 senators-elect

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched an audacious move to win to its side 13 All Progressives Congress (APC) senators-elect as part of a grand design to hijack the leadership of the 9th Senate.

But the alleged plot has leaked to the APC, which has launched a counter move of its own to avoid a repeat of the 2015 infiltration of its ranks in the National Assembly by the PDP, a highly placed party source revealed on Saturday night. The APC is in talks with all its state governors and national leaders to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s choices for the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House who may be named this week.

Many injured as gunmen attack Kogi fishing festival

This year’s edition of the annual Dankwo fishing festival in Lokoja, ended abruptly on Sunday afternoon after three unknown gunmen opened fire on participants. The gunmen, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), stormed the Kabawa Waterfront venue in two engine boats about an hour into the festival, and launched their attack, leaving many injured.

Obi hails Tinubu’s advice on VAT

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Peter Obi has commended the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his position on Value Added Tax (VAT).

Tinubu had, in Abuja on Thursday, advised the Federal Government against increasing VAT rate, as being canvassed by the Minister of National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma and the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Babatunde Fowler. In a statement Sunday by his media office, Obi described Asiwaju Tinubu’s advice as gratifying and made a lot of economic sense given the situation in the country.

 

 

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 31, 2019

Entertainment roundup: Angelina Jolie may join the MCU in ‘The Eternals’; Silverbird Group signs pact with streaming company Streamliner | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you ...

Bernard Dayo March 30, 2019

Viola Davis taps Nnedi Okorafor, Wanuri Kahiu to adapt Octavia Butler’s ‘Wild Seed’ for Amazon!

It’s the biggest news this week in black popular culture: Viola Davis will help to adapt the first of Octavia ...

Bernard Dayo March 30, 2019

Court orders Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest, Court of Appeal nullifies Zamfara APC guber primary and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the stories that drove conversation during the week: Asset declaration charges against me ”invalid, useless” – Onnoghen The ...

Bernard Dayo March 29, 2019

The Late 5: Asset declaration charges against me ”invalid, useless” – Onnoghen; Sanwo-Olu gets certificate of return as Lagos governor-elect | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Allocation of appointments will be on merit, national spread – Buhari President ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 29, 2019

Ahmadu Fintiri defeats Governor Bindow of Adamawa; hands PDP 3rd governorship win in the North East

Former Acting Governor of Adamawa and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 governorship election held ...

Bernard Dayo March 29, 2019

The Big 5: Oyetola tells Appeal Court to nullify Adeleke’s victory, INEC declares Fintiri winner of Adamawa guber election | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Oyetola ask Appeal Court to reverse tribunal decision Determined to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail