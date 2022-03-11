StopBanditry should be an everyday trend and these women’s “we no dey gree” chant is a start

Bandits now operate at will, choosing where and when they want to kill fellow human beings like it’s a normal everyday activity. Every other week, a different state reports activities of bandits – terrorists in the real sense of it – and it has become a national phenomenon. How a security emergency has not been declared is a question left unanswered.

Banditry has disrupted the lives of thousands of people in the North-west states of Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna and Kebbi and Niger in the North-central.

Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands of others displaced. Cattle and other domestic animals are rustled daily by the bandits who also bar farmers and traders from accessing their farms and local markets.

Bandits had killed 63 volunteer vigilantes, but they were not done. On Tuesday, March 9, they killed another 19 security agents, like they were clearing the way to attack unarmed citizens. The security agents were in the entourage of the Kebbi deputy governor, Samaila Yombe, in Kanya in Dangu Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

According to media reports, Yombe was visiting areas affected by banditry and barely escaped the attack.

For the 63 lives that were lost, President Muhammadu Buhari called on the security forces to be more proactive in preventing attacks. But, he always expresses shock and has done that as many times as King Solomon produced children.

In a statement signed by a presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari described the killing as “brutal murder.”

“This egregious level of criminality is shocking and I want to assure Nigerians that I will do all it takes to tackle this monster decisively.”

“My greatest preoccupation is the threat to life posed by these murderous gangs and remorseless outlaws who have no slightest regard for the sanctity of life.

“While extending my sympathy to the families of the victims of this savagery, let me use this opportunity to also call on our security forces to be more proactive and redouble their efforts in order to frustrate the operational plans of the terrorists before they even launch attacks,” the statement reads.

The attack on Yombe

Yombe confirmed to BBC Hausa Wednesday evening that he was at the village when the bandits struck.

“They (bandits) overpowered the security agents present because they fought from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The deputy governor was miraculously saved while his security details were trying to repel the attack. If not because of the soldiers that came, the bandits would have overrun the village and killed the deputy governor,” Labaran Magaji, a native of Danko Wasagu, said according to Premium Times.

The gunmen killed 19 security personnel, including 13 soldiers, five policemen and one vigilante. Eight other security personnel, including four soldiers, were hospitalised with wounds.

In an interview with Channels Television, Yombe said the bandits were looting shops, houses, and rustling cattle in the area when he arrived in the village.

The wives react

The wives of the19 security agents killed in the ambush have protested the unfortunate incident.

In a video posted on Twitter by @ZagazOlaMakama, the wives and some sympathisers had stormed the house of the Commanding Officer of the 223 Batallion.

Sad



Soldiers wife attacked CO house in 223 Battalion in kebbi state over the death of their Husbands. pic.twitter.com/rZR8UKWLtc — Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) March 10, 2022

They sang “we no dey gree” most of the time, asking why that should have been allowed to happen.