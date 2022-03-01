Kaduna govt alerts residents about ‘planted explosives’ across the state | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

FG to begin evacuation of Nigerians Wednesday

The Nigerian government Monday, announced that it will begin evacuation of Nigerians fleeing Ukraine from Wednesday.

Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, made this known at a meeting with Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved an airlift by Air Peace for Nigerians willing to return to the country. Onyeama said an estimated 1,000 Nigerians are ready to be picked up from Romania; 200 in Slovakia; 250 in Poland and 250 in Hungary. He added that about 150 Nigerians will be returning from Russia.

Met with @Sadiya_farouq Minister @FMHDSD to finalize plans to evacuate Nigerian refugees fleeing Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/wMoTHl1aEX — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) March 1, 2022

Kaduna govt alerts residents about ‘planted explosives across’ the state

The Kaduna Government has advised residents to be vigilant as explosive devices have been planted by terrorists in various parts of the state.

The government gave the advice Monday, through a statement by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

It said security agencies feared the terrorists may be planning to “discreetly place explosives in public facilities such as schools, hospitals, hotels, bars, entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, major roads and places of worship.”

Rising oil prices good for us – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday, depicted the rising oil prices as a great opportunity, especially with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in place.

“Crude oil prices are on the rise again after turning negative in April 2020. It is a great opportunity for us as a country. With the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in place, there should be no excuses,” he stated.

He said the Federal Government has addressed the issue of enabling investment environment which was the setback of the industry, saying there is a high degree of certainty with regulatory and administrative frameworks.

Meanwhile, fuel scarcity continues, and is beginning to cripple economic activities across Nigeria, even with promises made by NNPC that there is enough fuel that will be distributed.

‘54 cases against Nigeria pending in ECOWAS Court’

Chief Registrar of the ECOWAS Court, Tony Anene-Maidoh, has said that 179 cases were pending before the court, 54 of them against Nigeria.

Speaking at the end of the court’s week-long sensitisation campaign in Kwara, the registrar noted that 583 cases had been lodged before the court since its inception in 2001, recording 434 rulings and six advisory opinions.

Medical tourism will soon be a thing of the past – FG

The Federal Government Monday, advised Nigerians to seek information on the treatment of some diseases locally before thinking of going abroad.

According to the government, the advice became necessary because many of its hospitals across the country were now treating some of the medical issues pushing some citizens outside the shores of the country.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, gave the advice while inspecting some newly acquired facilities to improve the care of patients by the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi in Abuja. He said government had put measures in place to address medical tourism.