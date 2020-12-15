Shettima weighs in on insecurity, asks that President Buhari be called to order

In recent times, the rising insecurity in the country has been a major subject of discussion among Nigerians. For the umpteenth time, Nigerians are calling out the Muhammadu Buhari administration to prioritise the security of lives and property of Nigerians, following the kidnap of the schoolboys from Government Science School in Kankara, Katsina. And, former governor of Borno and Senator representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima Monday, weighed in on the heightened insecurity in the country.

In an interview with Arise TV, Shettima expressed concerns over the deteriorating state of security in the country while emphasising the need to call out President Buhari to order.

Here are some hot takes from his interview

1. The security situation has worsened under the Buhari administration and the president must be called to order without mincing words

“In all fairness to Muhammadu Buhari, we are not questioning him, we are not questioning his commitment to the cause of our people, we are not questioning his passion for restoring peace in the northeast.

”We respect him. We cherish him. We love him. But don’t deify him because deification is [for] God. Buhari is not God. If there are things that need to be corrected, we are going to point it out to him and equivocally and unambiguously, but without playing to the gallery.”

2. There is no logic in sticking to failed strategies if we want a change in the country’s security situation

“There’s been some improvement in the security landscape in the state (Borno) especially in the first two years of the Buhari administration, but since then the security situation has been deteriorating and it’s high time federal authorities should fine-tune the security architecture not only in the north-east sub-region but across the whole federation.

“It’s high time the federal government rise to the challenge of leadership, fine-tune the strategies, inject some new blood into the system because as Albert Einstein said, insanity is the act of doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

3. The Service Chiefs have outlived their relevance and must be replaced

“The current crop of service chiefs have outlived their usefulness, it’s high time President Buhari gets rid of them. We do appreciate their efforts in the past, but their efforts and game plans are not working and it’s high-time we fine-tune the strategies, inject some new blood and there has to be some synergy in the different arms of the security forces.”

4. The security apparatus of the country lacks the synergy required to function effectively

“For instance, the chief of air staff is doing a great job but is there any synergy between the army and the air force and the navy, the brutal truth is no. The synergy is very poor.”

5. Shettima amplified the voices of stakeholders who have been calling on the government to urgently address the worsening insecurity situation in the country.

No doubt, the level of insecurity in Nigeria today is horrifying. Even those who had previously kept mute about the gruesome killings and kidnap of unsuspecting Nigerians have broken their silence following the abduction of over three hundred schoolboys from the Government Science School in Katsina. Not only did it spark outrage across the country, but it is also like the last straw that broke the camel’s back which saw even Northern groups react.

The situation has left Nigerians even more devastated because the kidnap of the students came less than two weeks after the Zambarmari Massacre of over forty farmers by armed bandits.

As realisation dawns on us all that we deserve better as citizens of Nigeria, we must ensure that we keep calling out the government on their incompetence until they do the needful to make Nigeria a safer place for us all to live in.