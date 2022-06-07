Fluidé Homes launches walk-in store to improve customer experience

On June 4, 2022, Fluidé Homes, a bedding company owned by Miracle Onuoha, who is the CEO and Creative Lead, launched its walk-in store to give clients an experience beyond what digital images can give.

In an interview with YNaija, Onuoha says clients have always wanted to have a physical experience with the company’s offerings and the company has listened.

Now, clients can walk in to the store and see, for themselves, what Fluidé Homes has to offer and make decisions based on that.

See pictures from the launch:

  • Fluidé Homes
  • Fluidé Homes
  • Fluidé Homes
  • Fluidé Homes
Fluidé Homes launches walk-in store to improve customer experience

At Fluidé Homes, they “love SLEEP” because they see sleep as a force that changes everything people do and, therefore, have a variety of products that can improve your wellness and sleep. Also, since 2020, the company has been “making impeccably stylish, carefully curated and beautiful minimalist-inspired Beddings & Bath”.

The launch of a walk-in store is going to up the conversation and align with Onuoha’s dream to keep building and improving the sleep habits of everyone.

“As a business, we are constantly ‘doing’. There is no stopping. We are still trying everything to figure out what works for us. We are still finding our voice. We are also relentless in doing research and always on the lookout to learn new things because that is where the magic happens.”

He adds, “The notion that Nigerians don’t buy made in Nigeria products or support Nigerian brands is really a myth because we support ourselves.”

The patronage at the walk-in store will tell that story better.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija May 20, 2022

Lagos Talks kicks off movement to enhance trust and transparency in government with the first Town Hall Meeting of over 500 guests

Lagos Talks on Thursday, May 12, 2022, hosted its first Town Hall Meeting at Muson Centre, Lagos, led by the ...

YNaija April 7, 2022

Meet Judith Akatugba, General Manager of Lasgidi FM

Judith Akatugba is a management professional who has played in the media sector with over 17 years of cognate work ...

Editor March 8, 2022

#BreakTheBias: Leading the vanguard for improved representation of women in Nigeria

by Bukonla Adebakin “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn’t be that women are the ...

Editor March 1, 2022

Ep. 4 ready, set, go…catch the fun from BGirls to Poppers with amazing moves

Episode 4 of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria airs this Saturday and there will be a dramatic switch ...

Editor March 1, 2022

Brand New! Africa Magic premieres new game show, Come Play Naija

Africa Magic, the leading provider of entertainment content for Africa by Africans, has announced the launch of a new game ...

Editor February 17, 2022

NOVA Merchant Bank Commences ₦20bn Series 1 & 2 Commercial Paper Issuance

NOVA Merchant Bank, a leading merchant bank in Nigeria, has announced that its ₦20 billion Series 1 & 2 Commercial Paper ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail