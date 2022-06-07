Fluidé Homes launches walk-in store to improve customer experience

On June 4, 2022, Fluidé Homes, a bedding company owned by Miracle Onuoha, who is the CEO and Creative Lead, launched its walk-in store to give clients an experience beyond what digital images can give.

In an interview with YNaija, Onuoha says clients have always wanted to have a physical experience with the company’s offerings and the company has listened.

Now, clients can walk in to the store and see, for themselves, what Fluidé Homes has to offer and make decisions based on that.

See pictures from the launch:



























At Fluidé Homes, they “love SLEEP” because they see sleep as a force that changes everything people do and, therefore, have a variety of products that can improve your wellness and sleep. Also, since 2020, the company has been “making impeccably stylish, carefully curated and beautiful minimalist-inspired Beddings & Bath”.

The launch of a walk-in store is going to up the conversation and align with Onuoha’s dream to keep building and improving the sleep habits of everyone.

“As a business, we are constantly ‘doing’. There is no stopping. We are still trying everything to figure out what works for us. We are still finding our voice. We are also relentless in doing research and always on the lookout to learn new things because that is where the magic happens.”

He adds, “The notion that Nigerians don’t buy made in Nigeria products or support Nigerian brands is really a myth because we support ourselves.”

The patronage at the walk-in store will tell that story better.