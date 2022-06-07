‘Why Yahaya Bello stormed out of the APC govs’ meeting; diversion of traffic on Lagos-Ibadan expressway | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Buhari’s emergence in 2015 was not one person’s job – Presidency

Army to engage retired personnel in anti-terrorism war

‘Yahaya Bello excused himself because he does not agree with our position’

Diversion of traffic on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway begins Thursday

Police arrest cleric, 14 others for Abuja ‘blasphemy’ murder

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Buhari’s emergence in 2015 was not one person’s job – Presidency

The presidency, Monday, took a swipe at individuals making claims of aiding the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential flag bearer, Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015.

In a cryptic statement referring to a former Lagos governor and presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency said many people, not one single individual, could lay claim to the Buhari candidacy.

There are many people who played parts large and small in his historic election in 2015, making history as the first opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president with power changing hands peacefully at the ballot box. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) June 6, 2022

Recall that Tinubu recently declared that nobody in the party could match all the sacrifices he had made for the continued existence of APC – from the days of the defunct Action Congress (AC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before its final metamorphosis to the APC.

Army to engage retired personnel in anti-terrorism war

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Farouk Yahaya is planning to engage retired military personnel to fight Boko Haram terrorism in the North East. According to Yahaya, the military retirees will support Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) to end the war and restore peace.

Yahaya, represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division and Commander, Sector 1 of OPHK, Maj-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, disclosed this during a valedictory dinner for the discharged officers, at the weekend, in Maiduguri, Borno.

“We’re to re-engage the most qualified and competent discharged or retired military personnel to complement efforts of troops to restore peace in the North East and country at large,” he said.

‘Yahaya Bello excused himself because he does not agree with our position’

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, says Yahaya Bello, Kogi governor, “excused himself” from a meeting of northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The governor of Kogi chose to excuse himself from meeting with Mr President because he believes that he does not agree with our position,” el-Rufai said.

“There are 14 APC governors out of the 19 northern states. Thirteen of us are on one page on this subject and we all came to see the president. But the governor of Kogi excused himself, and it is within his democratic rights to excuse himself.”

Diversion of traffic on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway begins Thursday

The Lagos government has said traffic diversion will begin on Thursday (June 9) at the Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as the Federal Government’s rehabilitation of the road’s dual carriageway gets to the Lagos/Shagamu axis.

Announcing the diversion plan, Transportation Commissioner Frederic Oladeinde said the Lagos/Shagamu axis rehabilitation is expected to be completed in December.

He said the rehabilitation schedule contained in the notification from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing indicates that only kilometres 0-5 of the Lagos-Shagamu Expressway will be modified for traffic diversion, while the other lanes on the expressway will be accessible to motorists during the construction.

Police arrest cleric, 14 others for Abuja ‘blasphemy’ murder

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday arrested 15 suspects in connection with the killing of Ahmad Usman, a member of a vigilante group, in the Lugbe area of the FCT on June 4, 2022.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday, said the Command would bring the perpetrators to book.

The cleric, who allegedly incited a mob that killed the security guard, Ahmad Usman, for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed at the Tipper Garage, Lugbe, Abuja, was one of those arrested.