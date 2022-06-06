Can the APC party make up its mind already?

APC

Members of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) are divided over the nomination of a consensus presidential candidate for the party.

Reports say that members of the NWC met on Tuesday in line with the directive of the president, Muhammadu Buhari, that a consensus candidate should be picked after consultation.

At this meeting, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan was announced as the consensus candidate – a development that has unsettled the party.

Northern governors reject NWC decision

Northern APC Governors have insisted on power shift to the South.They spoke after a meeting with President Buhari.

Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, who led others to the meeting, also disclosed Buhari has not anointed anyone yet as his consensus candidate.

Lalong told correspondents that President Buhari had requested the Governors have a meeting with the NWC of the party to resolve the issue of consensus candidate through democratic means.

Lalong, who was flanked by 12 other Governors, said they told the President of their decision to ensure that power returns to the South for the sake of equity and unity of the country.

Some members of the NWC, reports say, kicked against the move to make Lawan the consensus candidate and insisted that other Presidential aspirants including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Engr. David Umahi must be allowed to contest the primary election at tomorrow’s convention scheduled at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Meanwhile, APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, reportedly told the NWC that he arrived at the choice of Lawan after consultation with President Buhari.

The governors may currently be in a meeting with the NWC and may come out of that one with a different decision. We will follow the development and report it.

