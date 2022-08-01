Nigeria wins first gold medal at Commonwealth Games; We’re prepared for terrorists’ attack on Lagos – PPRO | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria wins first gold medal at Commonwealth Games

IGP threatens arrest of skit, filmmakers over unauthorised use of police uniform, kits

We’re prepared for terrorists’ attack on Lagos – PPRO

Anambra man kills brother’s wife over property

16 bandits, 2 others killed in Plateau

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Nigeria wins first gold medal at Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria is off to a terrific start after claiming its first gold at the current Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

Adijat Olarinoye, who won gold in the women’s 55kg weightlifting, set a new Commonwealth Games record.

She lifted 203 kg in total, a games record, including 92 kg in the snatch and 111 kg in the clean and jerk.

While England’s Fraer settled for the bronze, India’s Sorokhaniban lfter took the silver.

Following the failure of the other Nigerian lifters to place, Olarinoye’s victory sent Team Nigeria’s camp into raptures.

Many people are still hopeful that more medals will be won after Saturday’s gold.

One of these chances is in the men’s light middleweight division of the boxing match, where Nigeria’s Abdul-Afeez Osoba on Saturday knocked out his Bahamian opponent, Carl Hield (Red), to advance to the Round of 16 comfortably.

IGP threatens arrest of skit, filmmakers over unauthorised use of police uniform, kits

Usman Baba, the Inspector General of Police, has declared it unlawful for film and skit producers to use police uniforms, kits, and other accessories.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the force’s public relations officer, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr. Adejobi, who voiced concerns about how the police are portrayed in various entertainment materials, stated that it is illegal and punishable to wear a police uniform without authorization under Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code.

He said the IGP has given an order to police officers “to arrest and immediately prosecute, in accordance with the law, all persons or group of persons engaging in the illegal sales of police uniforms and accouterments within their jurisdictions”.

He added that “film or skit makers who portray the Nigeria Police Force officers in a bad light, without applying for, and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, should desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law.”

The police have issued the warning in light of comedians’ use of police uniforms in their content, notably on social media.

Popular comedians such as Broda Shaggi, Officer Woos, William Uchemba, Aki, and Paw Paw have all worn police uniforms on a regular basis.

We’re prepared for terrorists’ attack on Lagos – PPRO

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the public relations officer for the Lagos State Police, has said that the police and other security organizations are ready for any planned terrorist attack on Lagos.

In response to inquiries on rumors of a potential terrorist assault planned for Lagos and the readiness of the police, Hundeyin stated during a Twitter Space webinar on Saturday that the police were also receiving intelligence reports.

Nigerians are concerned about the protection of their lives, the lives of their loved ones, and the safety of their property because of the frequent attacks that take place throughout the nation.

In response to this, Hundeyin remarked, “We are working seriously with other security agencies. Many times that I am with the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, the Department of State Services keeps sending intelligence reports to us.”

He pointed out that in order to prevent any attacks, the police were not acting alone but rather in concert with other security forces.

“All resources are available, from human resources to gadgets. Our equipment has been optimally deployed to ensure that we don’t have any attacks in Lagos,” the police spokesman said.

“The people also have a role to play by reporting suspicious movements to security agencies. It’s a collective thing.

“On our part, we are not just ignoring it, we are on alert,” he said.

Anambra man kills brother’s wife over property

Tension is mounting in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the killing of a 40-year-old Nkiru Okoye.

It was gathered that the deceased, the wife of a mechanical engineer, Emenike Okoye, was beaten to death by her brother-in-law, George Okoye, over the ownership of some disputed landed property.

Emenike Okoye’s elder brother is George Okoye.

The victim’s home was allegedly raided by the suspect, who is currently in police prison, together with several of the victim’s close relatives, who then attacked Emenike and his wife.

The occurrence took place on July 19, 2022.

Emenike, who spoke on Sunday from a hospital bed, described the incident that resulted in his wife’s death.

He said that on July 19, as his late wife (Nkiru) was getting ready to leave for a gathering of Umuada (daughters of her kindred in Abba), his older brother (George) brought his wife (Uzonna) and their three children to his house and attacked him and his wife without provocation.

“They dragged my wife outside the house, hit and killed her with an axe and chair. She fell and died. When I resisted their move to drag me outside too, they broke my hand with an axe, dragged me outside, and started hitting me with the axe all over my body until I passed out. You can see the cut on my eyes.

“They left me thinking that I was also dead. But miraculously, I escaped death as some members of our local vigilante group who arrived on the scene drove me to hospital,” he said.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, a spokesman for the state police, confirmed the occurrence and stated that the suspect had been detained and that an investigation had started.

16 bandits, 2 others killed in Plateau

At least 16 suspected bandits and two community members died when some vigilantes confronted suspected bandits during a skirmish in Bangalala community in the Wase local government area of Plateau State.

Umar Danladi, a resident, claimed that the vigilantes had to confront the bandits who had recently been harassing numerous towns in the region.

The resident said that immediate action was required to assist the security personnel in containing the area’s insecurity level.

A member of the security staff who wished to remain unnamed stated, “The security would have to verify the claim because the residents of the community did not notify any security agencies of the development. The DPO in Wase was unaware of it, and neither was the Operation Safe Haven stationed at Pinau.