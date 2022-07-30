Continuous voters registration exercise is closing tomorrow; CBN is blaming NNPC, two others, as dollar sells for N718 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Continuous voters registration exercise is closing tomorrow

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

The start of today marks exactly, 48 hours to the close of the continuous voters registration exercise being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the 2023 elections.

The Federal High Court’s decision to deny a lawsuit brought by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) requesting an extension of the exercise on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, prompted the Commission to decide to halt this exercise.

Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner of INEC and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, said in an earlier statement that all legal obstacles to the CVR have been eliminated as a result of the Federal High Court’s ruling.

Click here to find the nearest registration point close to you. And remember, registration starts at 9.00 am and closes at 5.00 pm prompt including weekends.

Nollywood veterans Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel are missing

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, aka Agbogidi, two well-known Nollywood actors and AGN members, have apparently been kidnapped.

Monalisa Chinda, the Actors Guild of Nigeria’s director of communications, revealed this to reporters on Friday.

According to Chinda’s statement, the actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they had not returned from a film site in Ozalla Town, Enugu state.

“The two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country.

“Because of this sad development, the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has instructed all Actors to avoid going to the outskirt of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety,” the statement read.

Mr. Rollas also expressed disbelief while pleading with the security services to expedite their rescue efforts.

He also urged every member to pray for the actors’ safe return.

Innoson is suing the Imo Government for a debt of N2.5 billion

Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing (IVM), a locally owned automaker in Nigeria, has launched a lawsuit against the Imo State Government for failing to pay or service a N2.5 billion debt.

The sum represented the purchase price for the numerous IVM vehicles, as well as their parts, which IVM produced, sold, and delivered to the State Government. However, despite repeated requests and pleas, the State Government is yet to make the payment.

The lawsuit was filed by Prof. Joseph N. Mbadugha, SAN, FCPA of McCarthy Mbadugha & Co, the counsel to Innoson Vehicles, in response to repeated requests made by the chairman of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, to the governor urging him to pay the company on the vehicles sold, and delivered to the State Government, according to a statement released by the company’s Corporate Communications Head, Cornel Osigwe.

Carting of IVEDs by criminals has been refuted by INEC

The Independent Electoral Commission, or INEC, refuted allegations that thieves stole INEC Voter Enrollment Devices, or IVEDs, in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, the resident electoral commissioner for INEC in Lagos, stated in a statement: “The false video posted by one Amb. Princess Okogie Idimudia alleging that Hoodlums invaded one St. Bridgette Catholic Church, Surulere Lagos State carried away registration machines meant to registration of voters at the Church on July 29, 2022, was a needless distraction.

”The office has investigated and found that it is not true as no INEC Voter Enrollment Devices machine was deployed to the said Church on July 29, 2022.

”For avoidance of doubt, the Commission does not use worship centers premises for registration and all the IEVDs deployed to different continuous Voters Registration Centres across Lagos State are all intact and are still being used at the time of issuing the statement”.

The commission urged Nigerians to ignore the fake video as INEC is working to register eligible voters by the said closing date of July 31, 2022.

CBN is Blaming NNPC, Two Others, As Dollar Sells For N718

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has attributed the current dollar shortage and naira devaluation to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The remark was issued by Nigeria’s financial watchdog on Friday, following the dollar’s crossing of the N700 threshold on the black market for foreign exchange.

As the Bureau De Change operators raised their asking price in the black market for the sale of the US currency from N707 it traded for on Wednesday, the naira decreased to N718 per $1 on Thursday.

Because the central bank won’t trade foreign currency due to alleged financial irregularities, the demand for dollars has raised pressure on the naira in the black market.

In a recent response to the naira’s devaluation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that the NNPC and its subsidiaries had stopped sending dollars to Nigeria’s foreign reserves, which had led to a lack of foreign exchange.

The CBN stated that the NNPC remittance from crude oil accounts for more than 80% of Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange (forex) revenues in a release titled, “The forex question in Nigeria: Fact sheet.”

The CBN can’t control the naira purely through its monetary policies, and it doesn’t produce foreign currencies, therefore the non-remittance by the NNPC and its subsidiaries severely restricts the amount of foreign currency that is available in the foreign reserves, according to the apex bank.