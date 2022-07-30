Spicy moments from BBNaija Level Up first pool party #BBNaijaS7

The Big Brother Naija season 7 Level Up housemates hosted their first pool party, and there was a ton of excitement in the air.

The pool party was quite entertaining, with female roommates hanging out with their male counterparts and sensually dancing in the water while looking gorgeous in their bikinis.

The Level 1 female roommates arrived, flaunting their sunglasses and their attention-grabbing bikinis.

For their pool party, the housemates came out swinging with plenty of sexually explicit dance routines, twerking, and other gyrations.

Bella hopped into the pool and demonstrated a few swimming strokes. Sheggz jumped into the pool with his love interest not too long after.

Diana danced in her white high-heeled shoes away from the pool while gazing at herself in the mirror.

Chomzy was quite the free spirit as she waltzed from Giddyfia to Hermes to other roommates who made approaches to relax with her. She was wearing a bright peach bikini.

Adekunle and the lads put on a gyration competition with Giddyfia, Hermes, Dotun, and HoH Eloswag.

Following Eloswag’s election as the week’s head of house, the Level 1 housemates were treated to a refreshing treat at the pool party.

Big Brother had already declared that whoever becomes head of house would be immune from potential eviction along with their camp housemates.

The level 2 roommates indulged themselves in a game of truth or dare, which resulted in Beauty and Groovy kissing each other, so there was never a boring moment for the level 1 housemates at the pool party last night.

The housemates spiced up their party with dancing, food, and drinks till the party was over while appreciating Big Brother and raving about their experience at the pool party.

The Big Brother House night party is tonight and viewers can’t wait.