WithChude: “I gave Kemi a hard time because I didn’t want to do that film” ILL BLISS shares on his role in ‘King of Boys’, years of childlessness and his career as a rapper

Nigerian rapper and businessman, ILL BLISS sat with Chude Jideonwo, host of #WithChude and founder of Joy, Inc. to discuss dealing with eight years of childlessness, the longevity of his career as a rapper, and his role as “Odogwu Malay” in the film, ‘King of Boys’.

“Kemi Adetiba sent me the script in August, and I didn’t read the script till January the next year. When I was reading the script, I thought they had done the film… By the time I read the first three pages, I knew I messed up. I had shut it down because I was scared. I didn’t want to do film yet. I wanted to produce film, but acting was not part of the plan,” he shared.

“I called her that January and she hadn’t shot the film and she hadn’t cast, she had been looking for who to cast. So, I said, ‘Kemi, Let’s do it’.

ILL BLISS

On his career as a rapper, he said: “I have to be more thankful to God for this longevity because this is not how it happens especially for rappers based in Nigeria. I have been here for a minute but I don’t even feel that way at all. I feel light on my feet and I am just thankful that people have taken my messaging, my music, my brand and it has moved me forward.”

“I have seen a lot of artists become the rave of the moment, and that same time the next year, they will be nowhere to be found. I have seen many people float by and I have come to understand that the real giveback you can give to the game is to always move like you just came. For everything you think you’ve done, somebody has probably done ten to twenty times unannounced. So, I just always want to keep still and listen more, learn more, let the work speak for you, ” he added.

ILL BLISS and his wife dealt with 8 years of childlessness in their marriage. He shared that that period felt incomplete, “At some point, we decided to adopt. We will take somebody’s child and show them so much love. and just when we had spoken about that, my wife took it in like two months after,” He said.

Here is an excerpt from the interview.

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit.

All past and new episodes of #WithChude can be watched at watch.withchude.com. You can also watch the premiere of new episodes every Saturday on Channels TV at 1 pm, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV Channel 98 at 5 pm, and every Tuesday on Rave Tv at 5 pm.

An extended play podcast is up on listen.withchude.com, as well as on Apple Premium.

Everyone can join the conversation.