Why the FG suspended the Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested the Account-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris in Kano on Tuesday and subsequently flew him to Abuja.

Now, in a letter titled ‘LETTER OF SUSPENSION’, Wednesday, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, informed Idris of his suspension over money laundering and diversion of public funds allegations.

His suspension is without pay, the minister’s letter stated, dated May 18, 2022.

“Following your recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of diversion of funds and money laundering, I write to convey your suspension from work without pay effective 18th May 2022,” the letter read in part.

The suspension also bars Idris from visiting his office or contacting any official in his office during his suspension, except for disciplinary proceedings that might be initiated against him.

“This is to allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations in line with Public Service Rules 030408.

“During this period, you are not expected to attend to your place of work or contact any official in your office except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised.

“Also, it is expected that you will strictly comply with any instructions that will be forwarded to you in your current location or your known recorded address as stipulated in the extant rules,” the letter read.

Idris’ arrest, according to the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, followed allegations that he fraudulently amassed the money through bogus consultancy contracts, and other illegal activities, using proxies, associates, and family members.

The commission alleged that Idris laundered the money using real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

He was said to have been arrested following his failure to honour invitations by the anti-graft agency.

The anti-graft body disclosed this on its Twitter page displaying a picture of the AGF.

EFCC tweeted, “Operatives of the EFCC on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of ₦80 billion (Eighty Billion Naira) only.

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members, and close associates.

“The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.”