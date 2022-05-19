Why Hausa community asked Sanwo-Olu to reverse okada ban | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Shops and vehicles destroyed as riot breaks out in Dei Dei market

Shekarau explains why he left APC to join NNPP

NERC moves to adjust electricity tariff

Why Hausa community asked Sanwo-Olu to reverse okada ban

JET-A1, others may push flight above 100,000 naira – Domestic airlines

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Shops and vehicles destroyed as riot breaks out in Dei Dei market

Residents of Dei-Dei, Abuja, were thrown into panic following clashes in the building material market on Wednesday, May 18. Videos from the market available on social media show many people running for safety.

Multiple reports said the crisis started after a woman fell from a commercial motorbike and was crushed by a trailer.

This, reports say, led to the burning of the motorbike and degenerated into a crisis where members of the commercial bike riders were attacking shops.

Civil unrest has been reported in DeiDei building material market Abuja and also building towards Kubwa – Zuba Express..



Shops and cars are being set ablazed as reported, people are advised to be cautious as security agents are on ground to forestall order. pic.twitter.com/TnqamjDYxt — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) May 18, 2022

Shekarau explains why he left APC to join NNPP

Ibrahim Shekerau, a former governor of Kano, said APC’s inability to settle the crisis between his faction and Ganduje’s faction led to his exit from the party.

In an interview with Channels Television, he said, “Unfortunately, instead of the party leadership then, Mai Mala Buni, to convene a meeting to resolve the issue as a family matter within a few hours of the appeal court judgment, they rushed and granted a certificate of recognition to the other faction.”

He added, “I personally did quite a lot in getting the party to bring the two sides together and sit to resolve the issue. Unfortunately, the governor was always running around. It looks like he really did not want us to sit together to resolve the matter.”

Read also: ‘A vengeful man’ and other reasons Abdulmumin Jibrin left the APC to NNPP

Game over! Welcome to NNPP, Sen Ibrahim Shekarau pic.twitter.com/xPKEA0ZZLS — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) May 18, 2022

NERC moves to adjust electricity tariff

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), yesterday commenced another review of electricity tariffs.

NERC, in the notice signed by its Chairman, Engr. Sanusi Garba posted on its official website, explained that the review will not necessarily lead to a tariff increase.

“We wish to clarify that such reviews do not automatically translate to an increase in tariffs. Indeed where the impact of improved efficiency in operating parameters for individual licensees exceeds the impact of changes in macroeconomic parameters, the end-user tariffs may be reduced as exhibited in some tariff classes under MYTO 2022.

“In compliance with EPSRA and other relevant industry rules, this notice is issued to inform the general public and industry stakeholders of the Commission’s intention to commence the processes for the July 2022 Minor Review of MYTO 2022 to consider changes in relevant macroeconomic indices, generation capacity and CAPEX required for evacuation and distribution of the available generation capacity in compliance with extant rules”.

Hausa community asks Sanwo-Olu to reverse okada ban, promises massive votes

Some leaders of the Hausa community in Lagos have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reverse the ban on okada operations in six local government areas of the state.

According to Punch, the leaders said okada riders who hail from northern Nigeria contribute significantly to the voting population of Lagos and should not be economically strangulated.

The Seriki of Obalende, Saliu Waziri said, “This issue has taken us a long time and we have been trying to put our members on the line. I want to advise the government to rethink its decision because Lagos can’t operate without bikes because of traffic. Government should register okada riders in each local government to know those working in any local government. By so doing, the government would know who to pick when any issue arises.

“Some of our members stay here in Lagos and vote during elections. That should count for something because we contribute to votes during elections. The government should change the system of okada riders not stop them.”

JET-A1, others may push flight above ₦100,000 – Domestic airlines

Domestic airlines under the aegis of the Airline Operators of Nigeria have said that rising operational costs occasioned by aviation fuel price hikes, and foreign exchange shortage, among others, may push the base economy flight ticket to ₦100,000.

The spokesperson for local airlines/Chairman, United Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, during an interview with Punch newspaper on Wednesday.

Okonkwo chief said local operators were being compelled to source foreign exchange from the parallel market at high rates due to a lack of adequate supply from the Central bank of Nigeria via the commercial banks.

Okonkwo said, “Obviously, it is inevitable. I can tell you that all the airline operators, in the last three months, have been losing money, a huge amount of money. There is too much stress on the operational fronts for them to break even. Even if the aviation fuel is made available, there must be a review to reflect the minimal operational cost. We are offering patriotic services to the nation and understand the essential part of it. We are part of this economic development process in Nigeria but it is coming at a very huge sacrifice.”