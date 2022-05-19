Nigerians react to LAUTECH’s resumption of academic activities

Yesterday, the Ibadan Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), said that Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, remained steadfast and would not pull out of the ongoing strike declared by the national body of the academic union.

The union said that LAUTECH ASUU believes in the long-term benefit of repositioning public universities and is not driven by primordial sentiments being dished out in some quarters.

Co-ordinator of the zone, Prof. Oyebamiji Oyegoke, who addressed a press conference, stated that the current infrastructure face-lift, which LAUTECH enjoys, and TETFUND grants, which its members of staff enjoy were products of ASUU’s struggle without which the institution will not be able to have a semblance of a university.

Today, the management of LAUTECH announced the continuation of academic activities for the 2021/2022 academic session.

In a circular signed by the Registrar of the University, Dr. Kayode Ogunleye, on Thursday, titled, “Release to Staff and Students: Continuation of the First Semester of the 2021/2022 Academic Session”, the management said that academic activities would resume on May 26, 2022.

RELEASE TO STAFF AND STUDENTS

CONTINUATION OF THE FIRST SEMESTER OF THE 2021/2022 ACADEMIC SESSION#Lautech — LAUTECH (@lautechofficial) May 19, 2022

The statement, copied to major principal officials of the school, read in part, “Upon the directive of the Visitor to the university, the management, hereby, informs all staff and students that the university will continue its academic activities for the first semester of the 2021/2022 academic session on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

“The amended academic calendar for the semester will soon be made available. Staff and students are hereby enjoined to abide by this directive.

“On behalf of the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof M. 0. Liasu, I welcome all students back to the campus and wish them a crisis-free semester.”

ASUU has been on strike for 94 days – This is equal to 3 months and 5 days.

The reactions:

@DeborahToluwase: Finally, LAUTECH pulls out of the ASUU strike, more state universities to follow.

@Gugu_media: Seyi Makinde did not just revive Lautech from dying, He has even come again to rescue Lautech again from ASUU strike.

@Northerner0: Other universities should follow the footsteps of Lautech and leave that useless union called ASUU…

@GStourmie_lek: As an ex-Ladokite, I feel happy with Lautech’s bold pull out of the ongoing ASUU strike. Gov. Seyi woke the dying dream up and offered the students confidence. During ours, Lt. Ajimobi did us dirty and till forever I wouldn’t forgive him, his ugly tenure made us disbelieve in education!

@africa_doubleq: Two days ago, students of Lautech had a protest at the state secretariat making demand of Lautech opting out of ASUU strike, comm of Education promised to speak with the governor and gave hope that their school will be re-open. Todays Lautech annouce resumption date for students.

Meanwhile, Prof Abiodun Olaniran, LAUTECH ASUU Chairman has confirmed that the institution’s Union is still on strike despite the State Governor and school visitor, Seyi Makinde’s Directive.